Britney Spears states she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ following conservatorship ordeal

6 February 2026, 16:59

Britney Spears has shared reflections on her complicated relationship with her family and the lasting impact of her 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears has shared reflections on her complicated relationship with her family and the lasting impact of her 13-year conservatorship. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

After more than a decade under a court-ordered conservatorship led by her father, Britney Spears has opened up about her family estrangement and the lasting scars it left behind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears has shared her reflections on her complicated relationship with her family and the lasting impact of her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star, whose legal guardianship ended in November 2021, spent more than a decade under the court-mandated conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, a legal arrangement that controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life.

During that period, she faced intense public scrutiny and limited autonomy, experiences she later detailed in her 2024 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Young Britney Spears smiling on the red carpet in a black top hat
Britney Spears detailed much of her experience in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post on February 4, 2026, she addressed her ongoing estrangement, reflecting on how her family’s alleged mistreatment shaped her perspective.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected and never feel alone,” Britney wrote.

“For those of you in your family who claim to help but isolate you and make you feel left out … they were wrong. We can forgive, but we never forget. Yearning for connection is always crucial.”

Britney Spears on stage in her nude sequin two-piece showing off her abs
Britney Spears has addressed her family in a recent Instagram post. Picture: Getty

The 'Toxic' singer, 44, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20 and Jayden James, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, went on to add: “I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life, and now I’m scared of them.”

She suggested that her relatives have not taken accountability for their roles during her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

“It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think He is saying today? Because, to be totally honest, they will never take responsibility for what they did,” Spears wrote.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share reflections on her complicated relationship with her family (pictured)
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share reflections on her complicated relationship with her family (pictured). Picture: Instagram/BritneySpears

This isn’t the first time Britney has publicly addressed her family and their fall out.

In December, she posted a sarcastic holiday message alongside a Christmas tree image: “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix.”

She also temporarily deactivated her Instagram last November after commenting on ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, which recounted their marriage (2004–2007) and raised allegations about Spears’ behaviour during her pregnancies.

Britney Spears pictured during her conservatorship in 2018
Britney Spears pictured during her conservatorship in 2018. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears detailed much of her experience in her memoir, The Woman in Me, released after her conservatorship ended and which became a bestseller.

In the 2024 autobiography, Britney described her conservatorship as turning her into “a sort of child-robot”, adding that it stripped her of her autonomy and her sense of self.

She also recounted the emotional toll of losing custody of her children, feeling betrayed by her sister Jamie Lynn, and experiencing the public #FreeBritney movement while confined in a rehab facility.

She wrote: “There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn’t treat me like an adult… I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life — those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human.”

Despite the trauma, Spears continues to share glimpses of her daily life. In her Instagram post, she mentioned baking cheesecake with her neighbour and added with a touch of humor: “PS I haven’t danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!”

The conservatorship was led by her father, Jamie Spears, (right) a legal arrangement that controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life.
The conservatorship was led by her father, Jamie Spears, (right) a legal arrangement that controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life. Picture: Getty

While Britney has been vocal about her struggles with her family — including parents Jamie and Lynne Spears and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears — her relatives have consistently maintained they acted in her best interests.

Jamie Spears’s lawyer stated in 2021 that he had always tried to support his daughter amid the challenges of her mental health, while Jamie Lynn previously told Variety in 2023 that Britney should feel proud of herself and her achievements.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars has a final date approaching

When does Love Island All Stars end? Final date revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed they’re expecting their second child.

Molly-Mae Hague confirms second pregnancy - did you spot the clues?

Love Island's Millie and Lucinda at movie night with Maya Jama in a black dress

Love Island All Stars first look reveals shock 'plot twist' for Movie Night

Love Island

Jessica Simpson shares an adorable moment with her son Ace

Jessica Simpson's 12-year-old towers over her in adorable mother and son moment

Harry Styles has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6,

Harry Styles confirms one-night-only concert in Manchester - but what does 'ticket requests' mean?

Music

Peppa Pig's little brother will be diagnosed with a health condition in new episodes

Peppa Pig's brother George will face new health diagnosis in important new episodes

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham goes viral with his video of the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls reunite in viral video with Cruz Beckham

Love Island All Stars are left shocked in their game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island All Stars first look - islanders face shock twist in messy game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have called each other 'soulmates'

Who is Harry Styles's girlfriend? Zoe Kravitz's age, famous dad and career explained

Love Island All Stars fans are keeping an eye on two islanders as they fear a connection is forming

Love Island All Stars fans spot shock new couple

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

Married at First Sight

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Love Island All Stars girls standing in front of the firepit for th recoupling

Love Island All Stars first look sees islander left "humiliated" after surprise recoupling

Love Island

Willow doesn't approve of her brother's new crush.

Love Island's Sean's sister slams Lucinda in scathing rant following All Stars drama

Love Island

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams

Nicola Peltz's dad breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham family feud

World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026.

Snooker player and Big Break star John Virgo dies aged 79

Celebrities

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Celebrities

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants

Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online.

Love Island star Lucinda’s family begs fans to 'be kind' in heartbreaking statement

Love Island

Love Island All Stars sees Sean and Belle locks lips again

Love Island All Stars first look - Sean risks connection with Lucinda for steamy moment with ex Belle

Love Island

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage.

Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor 'split' after seven years of marriage

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops new trailer

TV & Movies

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, cast, storyline and release date revealed