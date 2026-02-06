Britney Spears states she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ following conservatorship ordeal

Britney Spears has shared reflections on her complicated relationship with her family and the lasting impact of her 13-year conservatorship. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

After more than a decade under a court-ordered conservatorship led by her father, Britney Spears has opened up about her family estrangement and the lasting scars it left behind.

The pop star, whose legal guardianship ended in November 2021, spent more than a decade under the court-mandated conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, a legal arrangement that controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life.

During that period, she faced intense public scrutiny and limited autonomy, experiences she later detailed in her 2024 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears detailed much of her experience in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post on February 4, 2026, she addressed her ongoing estrangement, reflecting on how her family’s alleged mistreatment shaped her perspective.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected and never feel alone,” Britney wrote.

“For those of you in your family who claim to help but isolate you and make you feel left out … they were wrong. We can forgive, but we never forget. Yearning for connection is always crucial.”

Britney Spears has addressed her family in a recent Instagram post. Picture: Getty

The 'Toxic' singer, 44, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20 and Jayden James, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, went on to add: “I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life, and now I’m scared of them.”

She suggested that her relatives have not taken accountability for their roles during her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

“It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think He is saying today? Because, to be totally honest, they will never take responsibility for what they did,” Spears wrote.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share reflections on her complicated relationship with her family (pictured). Picture: Instagram/BritneySpears

This isn’t the first time Britney has publicly addressed her family and their fall out.

In December, she posted a sarcastic holiday message alongside a Christmas tree image: “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix.”

She also temporarily deactivated her Instagram last November after commenting on ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, which recounted their marriage (2004–2007) and raised allegations about Spears’ behaviour during her pregnancies.

Britney Spears pictured during her conservatorship in 2018. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears detailed much of her experience in her memoir, The Woman in Me, released after her conservatorship ended and which became a bestseller.

In the 2024 autobiography, Britney described her conservatorship as turning her into “a sort of child-robot”, adding that it stripped her of her autonomy and her sense of self.

She also recounted the emotional toll of losing custody of her children, feeling betrayed by her sister Jamie Lynn, and experiencing the public #FreeBritney movement while confined in a rehab facility.

She wrote: “There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn’t treat me like an adult… I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life — those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human.”

Despite the trauma, Spears continues to share glimpses of her daily life. In her Instagram post, she mentioned baking cheesecake with her neighbour and added with a touch of humor: “PS I haven’t danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!”

The conservatorship was led by her father, Jamie Spears, (right) a legal arrangement that controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life. Picture: Getty

While Britney has been vocal about her struggles with her family — including parents Jamie and Lynne Spears and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears — her relatives have consistently maintained they acted in her best interests.

Jamie Spears’s lawyer stated in 2021 that he had always tried to support his daughter amid the challenges of her mental health, while Jamie Lynn previously told Variety in 2023 that Britney should feel proud of herself and her achievements.

