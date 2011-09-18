Brits set for Emmys?

There could be British success at the Emmy Awards tonight.

Downton Abbey has 11 nominations - but it's up against American big hitters Boardwalk Empire and Mildred Pierce.



Dame Maggie Smith is the favourite to take the supporting actress award as the Dowager Countess.



While Elizabeth McGovern - who plays Lady Grantham - is up against Kate Winslet for best actress.



Glee star Jane Lynch is in charge of the Emmys tonight.



The actress - who plays cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in the hit show - is hosting the awards for the first time.