Brits win 5 Emmys in New York

The UK has walked away with 5 International Emmys in New York.

American Idol's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe got a special prize for hiswork in reality shows.



Julie Walters took best actress for her role in the TV film about the late politician Mo Mowlam.

Best actor went to Christopher Eccleston for his performance in "Accused" -which also won best drama.