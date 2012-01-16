The Brits win big at the Golden Globes

Kate Winslet, Idris Elba and Downton Abbey all bag TV awards but it's the Americans who are the stars of the film category

The Brits were out en force at the 69th Golden Globe Awards in Beverley Hills, California.

Kate Winslet bagged the Actress in a Mini Series or Movie for her eponymous role in Mildred Pierce, whilst London-born Idris Elba won the Best Actor in a Mini Series or Movie for Luther.



Downton Abbey won Best Mini Series or Movie, making it a huge success both at home and over the pond.

In the film category George Clooney won the Best Actor in a Movie award for his role in The Descendants, which also won Best Picture, whilst Best Actress went to Meryl Streep for her role of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.







Film



- Picture, Drama: The Descendants.

- Picture, Musical or Comedy: The Artist.

- Actor, Drama: George Clooney, The Descendants.

- Actress, Drama: Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady.

- Director: Martin Scorsese, Hugo.

- Actor, Musical or Comedy: Jean Dujardin, The Artist.

- Actress, Musical or Comedy: Michelle Williams, My Week With Marilyn.

- Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, Beginners.

- Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Help.

- Foreign Language: A Separation.

- Animated Film: The Adventures of Tintin.

- Screenplay: Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris.

- Original Score: Ludovic Bource, The Artist.

- Original Song: "Masterpiece" (music and lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry, W.E.



TV

- Series, Drama: Homeland, Showtime.

- Actor, Drama: Kelsey Grammer, Boss.

- Actress, Drama: Claire Danes, Homeland.

- Actor, Musical or Comedy: Matt LeBlanc, Episodes.

- Actress, Musical or Comedy: Laura Dern, Enlightened.

- Miniseries or Movie: Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)," PBS.

- Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Idris Elba, Luther.

- Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mildred Pierce.

- Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

- Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

- Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman





