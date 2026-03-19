Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after Elton John shows support amid family rift

Brooklyn Beckham seems to have found a source of support amid the feud with his family, in his godfather, Sir Elton John. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Victoria Beckham's son attended his godfather’s Oscars party with wife Nicola Peltz, as tensions with his parents continue.

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Brooklyn Beckham seems to have found a source of support amid the feud with his family, in his godfather, Sir Elton John.

The 27-year-old, the eldest of the Beckham children, attended Elton’s annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday (March 15) alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz, and Elton’s husband, David Furnish.

The gathering comes amid Brooklyn’s well-publicised estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, with Sir Elton reportedly stepping in as a stabilising presence during the ongoing family tensions.

Brooklyn shared black-and-white images from the night on Instagram with Nicola, writing: "What a special night for a very important cause. Thank you so much @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish. I love you both so much @ejaf."

Nicola echoed the sentiment, posting: "What a beautiful evening for such an important cause. Thank you for having us @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish we love you both so much."

Elton's event brought together numerous celebrities including Sharon Osbourne with her son Jack, Dua Lipa with actor fiancé Callum Turner, Neil Patrick Harris, Maura Higgins and musician Yungblud.

The Oscars party also doubled as a charity event, featuring an auction benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which works internationally to combat HIV and AIDS stigma and expand testing, prevention, and treatment programs.

Elton John's event brought together numerous celebrities including Sharon Osbourne with her son Jack . Picture: Getty

The tensions with David and Victoria, which have been simmering for months, were confirmed earlier this year when Brooklyn shared a detailed Instagram statement, accusing his parents of attempting to control him and undermine his marriage.

The 27-year-old has also missed several significant family occasions, including his father’s 50th birthday, with sources noting Brooklyn seems to be finding comfort in close friends and family by marriage rather than relying solely on his biological family back in the UK.

One such figure is Sir Elton John, Brooklyn’s godfather, who has reportedly been offering a stabilising presence in recent months.

A source told The Sun: "Elton has seen Brooklyn all adrift without his biological family and he's stepped up for Brooklyn." They added: "Inviting him and Nicola to the party was a public show of support for him."

Brooklyn Beckham shared black-and-white images from the night on Instagram with Nicola. Picture: Getty

Sir Elton John has been a long-time friend of David and Victoria Beckham with their friendship going back more than two decades. Picture: Getty

While the 78-year-old singer does not wish to intervene directly in the family feud, he has reportedly been closely following developments.

Brooklyn, who now lives in Los Angeles, often meets with his godfather whenever Elton is in the city, reinforcing the bond that has helped him navigate a difficult period.

Sir Elton John has been a long-time friend of David and Victoria Beckham, with their friendship going back more than two decades.

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