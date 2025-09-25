Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud as he praises wife Nicola Peltz

25 September 2025, 16:12

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud
Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After months of speculation, Brooklyn Beckham has spoken out about the "negative" comments he's received in recent times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, has appeared to take a swipe at David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, seemingly further igniting their family feud.

Following months of speculation Brooklyn is no longer on speaking terms with his parents and brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, the influencer has now come out to praise his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, for being his support system amid "negative" comments.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, Brooklyn confessed: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."

He continued: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."

Brooklyn Beckham has praised his wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham has praised his wife Nicola Peltz . Picture: Getty

This statement comes just days after Brooklyn failed to recognise his mum's new Netflix show titled Victoria Beckham which documents her life and career.

Whilst David and Cruz shared supportive messages to the Spice Girl, Brooklyn was notably silent on the matter and does not appear in the documentary whilst both his brothers do.

Relations between Brooklyn and his parents appear to have been on a downward spiral for months, culminating in Victoria and David not being invited to his vow renewal with Nicola earlier this year.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reported to not be in contact with the rest of the Beckham family. Pictured with Victoria and Cruz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reported to not be in contact with the rest of the Beckham family. Pictured with Victoria and Cruz Beckham. Picture: Getty

Whilst none of the Beckhams were in attendance, plenty of Nicola's family were present with her father even officiating the ceremony.

A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows earlier this year
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back.

"Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Tensions in the family seemingly began during preparations for Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding after the bride did not wear one of Victoria's designs, however Nicola did come out to rubbish claims of a 'feud'.

She told Vanity Fair at the time: "I was going to, and I really wanted to. But then, a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it. So I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say I couldn’t wear it, and I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started — and then they ran with that."

Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz wed in 2022
Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz wed in 2022. Picture: Getty

Following this relations between the two families have dwindled as Brooklyn has grown closer to his wife's family.

An insider told Page Six :"Brooklyn has become so, so close to the Peltzes, and to Nicola’s dad, especially. For Victoria, who is extremely close to Brooklyn, that has to be difficult."

Following this it was revealed Brooklyn failed to attend his father's 50th birthday celebrations and has not acknowledged them on social media.

Karren Brady has lost weight

Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look

Baywatch is back with a brand new series thanks to Fox.

Baywatch is returning to screens as iconic lifeguard drama gets a reboot

TV & Movies

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets.

Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

Married at First Sight

Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond

Married at First Sight

MAFS bride Sarah's dad begged fans for kindness.

MAFS UK bride Sarah's dad begs fans to 'be kind' following online abuse

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation.

MAFS UK's Leah looks drastically different in throwback snaps before TV fame

Married at First Sight

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

Married at First Sight

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.

Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

TV & Movies

Take That have revealed why they brought back the Circus tour

Take That reveal what fans can expect from upcoming Circus tour

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years

Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.

MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Dean made the surprise revelation this week.

MAFS UK's Dean makes shock wedding night confession that wasn't caught on camera

Married at First Sight

Marks and Spencer Food Hall pictured alongside their fillet of beef from their Christmas menu

M&S Food has unveiled their 2025 Christmas menu and it's delicious

Lifestyle

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK

Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be on going

Conor Maynard hits back at Charlotte Chilton with shocking dig after DNA row

The trailer for the Celebrity Traitors 2025 is here – and it looks incredible.

First look at Celebrity Traitors 2025 revealed as famous cast share explosive game plans

The Traitors

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Rebecca and Bailey tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Married at First Sight

Maeve and Joe wed on MAFS UK

Are Joe and Maeve still together? MAFS UK relationship explained

Married at First Sight

Alison Hammond wearing a black feathered gown on the NTA red carpet

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace wed on season 10

Are MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace still together?

Married at First Sight