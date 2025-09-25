Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud as he praises wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After months of speculation, Brooklyn Beckham has spoken out about the "negative" comments he's received in recent times.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, has appeared to take a swipe at David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, seemingly further igniting their family feud.

Following months of speculation Brooklyn is no longer on speaking terms with his parents and brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, the influencer has now come out to praise his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, for being his support system amid "negative" comments.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, Brooklyn confessed: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."

He continued: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."

Brooklyn Beckham has praised his wife Nicola Peltz . Picture: Getty

This statement comes just days after Brooklyn failed to recognise his mum's new Netflix show titled Victoria Beckham which documents her life and career.

Whilst David and Cruz shared supportive messages to the Spice Girl, Brooklyn was notably silent on the matter and does not appear in the documentary whilst both his brothers do.

Relations between Brooklyn and his parents appear to have been on a downward spiral for months, culminating in Victoria and David not being invited to his vow renewal with Nicola earlier this year.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reported to not be in contact with the rest of the Beckham family. Pictured with Victoria and Cruz Beckham. Picture: Getty

Whilst none of the Beckhams were in attendance, plenty of Nicola's family were present with her father even officiating the ceremony.

A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back.

"Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Tensions in the family seemingly began during preparations for Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding after the bride did not wear one of Victoria's designs, however Nicola did come out to rubbish claims of a 'feud'.

She told Vanity Fair at the time: "I was going to, and I really wanted to. But then, a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it. So I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say I couldn’t wear it, and I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started — and then they ran with that."

Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz wed in 2022. Picture: Getty

Following this relations between the two families have dwindled as Brooklyn has grown closer to his wife's family.

An insider told Page Six :"Brooklyn has become so, so close to the Peltzes, and to Nicola’s dad, especially. For Victoria, who is extremely close to Brooklyn, that has to be difficult."

Following this it was revealed Brooklyn failed to attend his father's 50th birthday celebrations and has not acknowledged them on social media.