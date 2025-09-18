Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Hope Wilson

The Beckham feud looks to be raging on following the release of Victoria's new documentary series trailer.

Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his parents Victoria and David Beckham appears to have deepened, with he and his wife Nicola Peltz's response to her Netflix documentary.

The Spice Girls singer recently dropped a trailer for her new series titled Victoria Beckham which documents her life and career, with many fans keen to learn more about her relationships with her husband and four children.

Whilst David and son Cruz shared a clip of the series on social media, Brooklyn and Nicola stayed notably silent, failing to acknowledge Victoria's new career venture.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Romeo and Cruz were included in the trailer, however Brooklyn was absent.

Victoria Beckham breaks down in tears in her new documentary. Picture: Netflix

This is yet another blow to the family after Brooklyn failed to invite his parents to his vow renewal with wife of three-years Nicola.

Whilst none of the Beckhams were in attendance, plenty of Nicola's family were present with her father even officiating the ceremony.

A source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Tension between the couples appears to have begun when Victoria reportedly joined Brooklyn for a slow dance at his wedding with Nicola.

Insiders told PEOPLE: "Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!’"

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

Another source added: "It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop."

They went on to add that, "Nicola run from the room crying", before adding, "It wasn't appropriate."

Since then relations between everyone have been fractured, with Brooklyn failing to attend David's 50th birthday celebrations and reportedly cutting off contact from some of his oldest friends.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Sources told The Sun: "It seems like a real shutdown - Brooklyn has no contact with friends from his former life in the UK. Rocco, Selena, the Ramsay kids - none of them have even liked the wedding pics after Nicola posted, let alone commented to congratulate them.

"Things have gone very cold with his old friends - it's like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him.

"It's really sad but clearly people have sensed a shift in his life and priorities. It's a bad look to be aligned with someone who is feuding with his parents so publicly."