Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How does Brooklyn Beckham make his money and what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child.

Brooklyn Beckham hasn't been short of showbiz headlines in recent months thanks to his fall out with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Turning his back on his famous mum and dad and his three siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz are said to have served the Beckhams with a legal notice preventing all communication without a lawyer present.

So as he makes an independent step away from his family, we take a closer look at who Brooklyn is including what he does for a living, who his wife is and what happened in the Beckham fall out.

From his age, why he changed his name and his net worth, here are all of his important facts.

Brooklyn Beckham is the oldest child of footballer David and former Spice Girl Victoria. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Who is Brooklyn Beckham?

Age: 26

From: London

Instagram: @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn was born into fame in 1999. His middle name is Joseph.

With over 16million followers on Instagram, he has a huge social media following of his own which he uses to promote his latest business ventures and his life with wife Nicola.

He has three sibling, Romeo, Cruz and Harper but currently doesn't speak to any of them following the family fall out.

What does Brooklyn Beckham do for a job and what is his net worth?

The son of a famous footballer and fashion designer, Brooklyn has been busy exploring his true passion. He's worked as a model, actor and photographer and is currently an aspiring chef.

He often posts food inspiration and recipes on social media and has also launched his own product, a hot sauce, called Cloud 23. Brooklyn also had a cooking mini series called 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' and has carried out a number of brand deals and sponsored posts in his time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooklyn is currently with around £7.4million. His wife Nicola, who is also from a very rich family, is said to have a net worth of £37million.

Why did Brooklyn Beckham change his name?

No longer famous for just being a Beckham, Brooklyn changed his name in 2022 to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

At the time, a source confirmed: "Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola. It’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her."

Brooklyn later added he did it to be "different" and because their names "looked really cool together".

Who is Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz?

Nicola comes from her own famous family and is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and investor.

Away from her family Nicola has carved out a career for herself an an actress and has starred in movies including Bates Motel, The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Brooklyn and Nicola first met at Coachella in 2019 as her brother Diesel introduced them. However, no sparks initially flew with them meeting again at Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party in 2019. They went Instagram official in January 2020.

After six months of dating, Brooklyn dropped down on one knee to propose to Nicola. They officially wed on April 9th, 2022, on the Peltz family estate in Florida. The couple renewed their vows in August 2025.

Brooklyn Beckham has said he would 'always choose' his wife Nicola amidst family fall out. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Why doesn't Brooklyn Beckham talk to his family?

There's a number of reports surrounding the family fall out but it essentially all boils down to two theories.

One being creative differences between Victoria and Nicola at their wedding, and the other being Romeo's girlfriend and her alleged history with Brooklyn.

