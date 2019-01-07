Brooklyn Beckham girlfriends: Hana Cross, Chloe Möretz and more relationships revealed

Brooklyn is smitten with his new girlfriend Hana Cross. Picture: IG

Brooklyn Beckham has had a string of celebrity and model girlfriends from Chloe Moretz to Madison Beer. Here's a full list of the ladies he's apparently dated.

Brooklyn Beckham has started the year with a new girlfriend, named Hana Cross and the pair regularly post loved up pictures of each other on Instagram.

Brooklyn - who also dated Chloe Moretz - has had a string of stunning girlfriends but Hana Cross has already drawn comparisons to Victoria Beckham due to her slender frame and pouty looks.

What's more she appears to have been welcomed into the Beckham family empire with open arms already as the 21-year-old model made her first official appearance with both Victoria and David Beckham when the family stepped out for his label Kent and Curwen's show at London Fashion Week Mens.

So who has Brooklyn Beckham dated? We take a look at his list of girlfriends:

Brooklyn Beckham dated Chloe Moretz 2014

Brooklyn's most famous relationship was with American actress Chloe Moretz, who he reportedly met when they attended Paris Fashion Week back in 2014.

The pair dated in secret at first, and they were pictured skating in Los Angeles together.

Chloe told Teen Vogue: "What I find really interesting about Brooklyn – and what I really love about that kid – is that he is passionate about what he wants, which is to be a professional soccer player."

Brooklyn Beckham and Sonia Ben Ammar: dated in 2015

A year after being spotted hanging out with Chloe Moretz, Brooklyn was then linked model Sonia Ben Ammar after they were spotted cuddling at a concert and she later featured in one of his Instagram posts.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz: Go official with their relationship in 2016

By January 2016, it Brooklyn and Chloe had made their relationship official and it was clear that Chloe was now his girlfriend.

Rumours they rekindled their romance came after they were spotted eating at a restaurant in London, and by April 2016 they’d seemingly confirmed their romance with an Instagram post.

Chloe finally confirmed the relationship while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and they shared several more loved-up selfies and said gushed over one another in interviews.

Chloe said on The Talk that they kept their relationship hidden because of their respective celebrity status.

"We were always running from paparazzi...it [was] affecting our relationship...we were like, if we were more upfront about it...and just let them take our photo—they aren't going to care."

It seems as though Brooklyn also admired Chloe's outspoken nature as she told Access Hollywood: "I think [Brooklyn is] used to powerful women in his life," she said.

"I mean, his mom [fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham] is a very powerful woman. I think he admires kind of what I stand for and he's always like, 'Go do your political thing, Chloë."

Brooklyn and Chloe later split up in September 2016, with it being reported that Brooklyn didn't want their relationship to get anymore serious.

They later got back together AGAIN in 2017 after they shared a moody picture of themselves in a corridor on Brooklyn's Instagram.

Brooklyn had an on-off relationship with Chloe Moretz. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer: Linked in 2017

Brooklyn wouldn't waste any time at all, and was soon linked to then 18-year-old Madison Beer in July 2017 after they were spotted together at a concert.

Madison then revealed in August she’d dumped him, stating that she “can’t do long distance”.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross start dating: December 2018

On December 17 2018 Hana posted a loved up picture of her and her new boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram, which seemed to confirm their relationship was official.

She was later spotted at the Beckham's £30,000 New Year's Eve party at their house in the Cotswold's and again when she made her first official appearance with both Victoria and David Beckham when the family stepped out for his label Kent and Curwen's show at London Fashion Week Mens.