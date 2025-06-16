The real reason Brooklyn Beckham ignored Father's Day amid feud with David Beckham

16 June 2025, 13:11

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart
David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After failing to acknowledge David on Father's Day, it appears to Beckham family feud with Brooklyn has upped a notch.

Brooklyn Beckham's rumoured 'feud' with his parents David and Victoria Beckham has heated up after the 26-year-old failed to wish his dad a happy Father's Day this weekend.

This comes after Brooklyn snubbed David's 50th birthday celebrations last month as well as neglecting to publicly congratulate him on his knighthood.

The eldest Beckham child is reportedly locked in a 'feud' with his family after tensions arose between Victoria and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

On Sunday June 15 David shared a heartwarming post on Father's Day saying that he loved his children more than they could imagine.

Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are reportedly not speaking to the rest of the Beckham family
Brookyln Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are reportedly not speaking to the rest of the Beckham family. Picture: Getty

The footballing ace wrote: "My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.. 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

Cruz replied to his dad, writing: "You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day dad I love you."

While Romeo added: "Love you always 🤍🤍🤍🤍"

Notably Brooklyn remained absent from the comment section and did not post a separate tribute to his dad, despite doing so in the past.

David Beckham shared a Father's Day post on Instagram however Brooklyn Beckham did not respond
David Beckham shared a Father's Day post on Instagram however Brooklyn Beckham did not respond. Picture: Instagram/David Beckham

Whilst relations with the formally close-knit family appear to be at an all time low, Victoria and David are reportedly hopeful for the future.

An insider told HELLO!: "They are keen to heal the rift David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down.

"Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

The Beckham family drama has been rolling on for months
The Beckham family drama has been rolling on for months. Picture: Getty

The rift within the family is rumoured to have started around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

A source close to the family told HELLO!: "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

Insiders have also claimed Brooklyn has said he wants "no contact" with his family, with sources telling Page Six: "Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect."

