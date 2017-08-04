Brooklyn Beckham Is Planning To Leave The Country Following Hilarious Tattoo Gaffe

Brooklyn Beckham admitted is planning to "disappear" from the limelight to concentrate on his studies.

As the son of David and Victoria Beckham life can't be easy.

With all the money, fast cars and opportunity at your disposal, it must get pretty damn miserable at times right?

Well, that's the impression Brooklyn Beckham gave this week when he admitted he was "tired" of fame and is planning to "disappear" from the limelight to concentrate on his studies when he moves to New York to study photography later this year.

The 18-year-old says that while he's excited to make the move across the pond, he admits he'll be a little homesick.

Speaking to TooFab on Wednesday, the photographer explained: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

As the Beckham's first born, Brooklyn says he is keen to carve out a career on his own and thinks his move to New York will help him gain independence.

He told W magazine: "People are always going to know me as Victoria and David Beckham’s son, and people thought that [I've succeeded] because of my parents—and part of it maybe, yeah, of course, it does help, but I’m just trying to make my own way.

'That’s why I’m moving to New York now—I’m trying to make a name for myself, and just really start my photography career and live as a student, which will be cool and I’m excited about."

Brooklyn's comments come after he was mocked on social media for his latest tattoo.