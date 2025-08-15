Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

It has been reported that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz didn't invite any of their old friends from the UK to their vow renewal.

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, is rumoured to have 'no contact' with any of his celebrity friends following his surprise wedding renewal to his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, which saw none of his British pals in attendance.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham caused a stir earlier this week when they renewed their vows in front of Nicola's family and friends, however Brooklyn's parents, siblings and friends from the UK appeared to be snubbed.

This comes amid reports the eldest Beckham offspring is not speaking with his family after a long-running argument began between Victoria and Nicola during the preparation of their wedding escalated to a full-on feud involving the whole of the Beckham clan.

Now it seems that the feud has spread to Brooklyn's famous friends including Gordon Ramsay's children Jack and Tilly, as well as Guy Ritchie and Madonna's son Rocco, who were previously close friends of the 26-year-old.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared pictures of their vow renewal. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Sources told The Sun: "It seems like a real shutdown - Brooklyn has no contact with friends from his former life in the UK. Rocco, Selena, the Ramsay kids - none of them have even liked the wedding pics after Nicola posted, let alone commented to congratulate them.

"Things have gone very cold with his old friends - it's like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him.

"It's really sad but clearly people have sensed a shift in his life and priorities. It's a bad look to be aligned with someone who is feuding with his parents so publicly."

Brooklyn Beckham is rumoured to have not invited his friends Jack and Tilly Ramsay to the wedding. Picture: Getty

Insiders have revealed how the Beckhams are feeling about the snub, with a source telling The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."

The source added: "It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy - and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname - will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 - is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it."

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

Photographs of Nicola and Brooklyn's special day were posted on Instagram, however none of the Beckham clan have liked or commented on any of the posts.

Supposed issues within the Beckham family appear to have begun during the planning stages of Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding back in 2022, with Victoria and Nicola believed to have butted heads over the nuptials.

Sources told Page Six at the time that Nicola deliberately left Victoria out of the planning process, saying: "She didn’t want Victoria involved at all and kept her in the dark. Communication was minimal."

The wedding reception also got off to a frosty star, with insiders telling the Daily Mail: "The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in 2022. Picture: Getty

While this tension bubbled under the surface for years, things came to a head in 2024 when Brooklyn's brother Romeo announced his relationship with Kim Turnbull, who was rumoured to have dated Brooklyn in the past.

However in April 2025 Romeo denied the allegations and insisted his brother did not date Kim, however it appears the pair were friends back in 2017 and would regularly hang out together.

Since then neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have been seen with any of the Beckhams and have remained silent on social media regarding their 'feud'.