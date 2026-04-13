Brooklyn Beckham appears to make subtle dig at family in anniversary post to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham has appeared to make a subtle reference to his ongoing estrangement from his family while marking his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

The chef shared a heartfelt note to his wife Nicola, saying the couple have “been through so much together but are stronger than ever” amid continued tensions with his family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has appeared to make a subtle reference to his ongoing estrangement from his family while marking his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz.

The 27-year-old shared a romantic message dedicated to Nicola on Instagram, reaffirming his commitment to their relationship and suggesting the couple has endured significant challenges together.

The couple’s 2022 wedding in Florida has repeatedly resurfaced in headlines, particularly after Brooklyn previously indicated that he does not intend to reconcile with his family.

He has also made a series of claims about tensions surrounding the ceremony, including alleged disagreements over wedding arrangements and wider family dynamics.

On Friday, Brooklyn posted an image of an anniversary card he had given Nicola, which read:

“Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart.

“We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend.

“I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x.”

He also shared his own message on Instagram, writing: “Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart. Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x.”

Brooklyn posted an image of an anniversary card he had given Nicola (pictured). Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The post also included images of a lavish bouquet of flowers sent by Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

The posts mark a rare public gesture from the couple amid the ongoing reported family feud, which has seen tensions play out publicly over the past year.

Brooklyn has previously spoken publicly about his estrangement from his family, stating in a social media post earlier this year that he has no intention of reconciliation and accusing his parents of controlling behaviour during his upbringing.

Brooklyn and Nicola (far right) are now estranged from the rest of the Beckham family (pictured). Picture: Getty

Brooklyn previously shared an explosive social media statement in January 2026, in which he confirmed he did not intend to reconcile with his family, writing:

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Weeks after Brooklyn insisted he did not wish to reconcile with his parents, David and Victoria both posted affectionate tributes marking their eldest son’s 27th birthday. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn added: “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Despite the ongoing tension, David and Victoria Beckham reached out to their son on March 4 with a series of emotional messages shared on social media, appearing to extend an olive branch.

Both parents shared this image on social media to celebrate Brooklyn's 27th birthday. Picture: Instgram/Victoria Beckham

Weeks after Brooklyn insisted he did not wish to reconcile with his famous parents, the former England captain and the fashion designer both posted affectionate tributes marking their eldest son’s 27th birthday.

David shared a string of childhood images, including a clip of himself holding Brooklyn as a young child in a swimming pool, alongside the message: “we love you”.

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

He also posted a separate black-and-white photograph of the pair together, writing: “Happy Birthday Bust, love you x”, followed by a pink heart emoji.

Victoria also shared a series of throwback images, including a picture of herself holding baby Brooklyn during a family moment in the garden.

She wrote: “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” accompanied by six red heart emojis.