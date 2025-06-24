Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Hollywood star's daughter defended her decision to post images of her father Bruce Willis, 70, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah has called out trolls who criticised her decision to share images of her father in the wake of his dementia diagnosis.

The controversy played out when the fashion designer, 31, published a string of sweet pictures on Instagram, which captured her enjoying some special time with her 70-year-old dad.

After publishing the heartwarming post, one cruel follower questioned whether the Hollywood star would "approve" of her sharing the recent photos of him.

This prompted Tallulah to shut down the savage social media user and explain why she felt it was right to publicise the snaps of Bruce.

Next to the carousel, she wrote: "Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful 🕊️," which sparked the barbed comment.

The one that hit a nerve with Tallulah read: "I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!"

She replied: "Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles.

"I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to praise Tallulah for updating the Die Hard actor's fans on his condition and giving them a glimpse of his 'better days'.

One gushed in support: "As a caregiver for my mom, who battled Alzheimer’s for over 10 years, your posts are a beautiful way of showing the joy in the small moments. Having a network of families who share this experience, and who are NOT judgmental, is everything. Those making negative comments hopefully will never have to go through this. I wish you all the best."

Another said: "I love when you post photos making memories with your dad. I was my mother’s caregiver and she passed way in April from dementia and I cherish the memories I made with her, during hospice, forever."

While a third simply added: "Heartwarming… thank you for sharing. oxoxo."

The 31-year-old regularly shares updates about her dad. Picture: Instagram

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, one year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts the affected person's ability to communicate.

His family has previously spoken out about his declining condition and how deeply his dementia diagnosis has affected them all.

Earlier this month, Bruce’s eldest daughter Rumer, 36, confessed she was finding his deteriorating health "hard" to deal with.

On Father's Day in the US, she wrote: "Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life."

Demi Moore, who remains close to ex-husband Bruce despite their split in 2000, also addressed the remarried star's condition.

Sharing an update with fans back in October 2024, she told People: "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."