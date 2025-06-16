Bruce Willis dementia update as daughter Rumer reveals 'deep ache in her chest'

16 June 2025, 16:15

Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day
Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day. Picture: Instagram/Rumer Willis

By Hope Wilson

Rumer Willis has paid tribute to her dad Bruce Willis in a heartbreaking Father's Day post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis has given fans a health update on her dad after writing a heartbreaking Father's Day post.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to her 70-year-old dad on Sunday 15th June, revealing she felt a "deep ache" in her chest on Father's Day amid his dementia battle.

Rumer began her post: "Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life."

She continued: "To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all."

Rumer Willis shared sweet images of herself with dad Bruce Willis
Rumer Willis shared sweet images of herself with dad Bruce Willis. Picture: Instagram/Rumer Willis

Rumer added: "But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.

"I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…❤️"

Rumer Willis shared a picture of Bruce Willis with his granddaughter Louetta
Rumer Willis shared a picture of Bruce Willis with his granddaughter Louetta. Picture: Instagram/Rumer Willis

Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis also paid tribute to Bruce, writing: "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them. 

"What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.

"But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot. I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family.

"As they say in our FTD community, 'It is what it is.' And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.

"Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us 💙 Onward."

Emma Heming Willis shared a tribute to Bruce Willis
Emma Heming Willis shared a tribute to Bruce Willis. Picture: Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 with his family previously announcing he had aphasia back in 2022.

Speaking about her husband's condition, Emma told Town & Country in 2024: "As his language started changing, it (seemed like it) was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce. Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.

"I say that FTD whispers, it doesn’t shout. It’s hard for me to say, this is where Bruce ended, and this is where his disease started to take over."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Daniel Radcliffe may now be one of the most recognisable faces on earth, but back in 2000 he was an unknown child actor auditioning for another role.

The moment Daniel Radcliffe nailed Harry Potter audition, beating 800 actors to the role

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnball has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement
Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island

Alison Hammond's son Aidan 'lined up' for Love Island

Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight

Love Island first look: Drama erupts in villa as the boys' game plan is revealed

Love Island

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart

The real reason Brooklyn Beckham ignored Father's Day amid feud with David Beckham

Emily, Malisha and Yasmin have entered the villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa

Love Island

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US

JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals he’s ‘not good’ after suffering painful injury

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When it's too hot to walk your dog and signs of heatstroke

News

When will this UK heatwave will end?

When will this UK heatwave end?

News

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour

Royals

Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14

Trooping the Colour 2025 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

News

The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London

Trooping The Colour flypast route 2025: Times, locations, map and schedule

News

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues
Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87

Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

News

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle