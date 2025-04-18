Bruce Willis' wife Emma vows to help families caring for loved ones with dementia

Emma opened up about her family's 'deeply personal' journey. Picture: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

By Claire Blackmore

Emma Heming Willis has unveiled a helpful handbook for families who are caring for loved ones with dementia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Willis's dedicated wife Emma Heming Willis has vowed to support families who are facing the "terrifying" task of caring for loved ones with dementia.

The Hollywood superstar's partner 46, announced she was publishing a guide to help people navigate the difficult journey that comes after diagnosis in the hope it will offer some much-needed guidance to caregivers.

Paying tribute to her beloved husband, 70, who is living with frontotemporal dementia, she took to Instagram to reveal the poignant cover of the "deeply personal" handbook.

Featuring a black and white snap of the married couple, she explained her literary debut delved into her experiences of the devastating disease and explored how she and Bruce's blended family coped in the aftermath.

Bruce Willis is living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Picture: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

Sharing the heartfelt project with her social media followers, she wrote: "I’m honored to share the cover of my first book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

"Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty.

"This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey.

"The Unexpected Journey comes out on September 9, 2025, and is available now for preorder— link in bio.

"This book is for all of us finding our way through the unknown with love, grit, and courage. You are not alone."

Father-of-five Bruce, who shares Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore and Mabel and Evelyn with current wife Emma, was diagnosed with brain disorder aphasia in 2022.

Just a year later, it had developed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and has continued to affect him daily.

Emma's guide is set to be released on 9th September 2025 – just a few weeks before World FTD Awareness Week, which runs from 21st-28th September.

Speaking about the moment she and Bruce left the doctors surgery after he received his life-limiting diagnosis, the book description read: "All they were given was a pamphlet and told to check back in a few months.

"With no hope or direction, Emma walked out of that doctor's appointment frozen with fear, confusion and a sense that her world had just fallen apart.

"In fact, it had. Bruce and Emma had their story written, their future mapped out.

"Yet all those dreams crumbled with that diagnosis, and Emma felt alone and more isolated than ever. How would she care for her husband while parenting their young daughters?"

Emma believes caregivers need more support in navigating the difficult journey. Picture: Instagram/@demimoore

Podcaster Emma, who has been married to Bruce for 16 years, told her followers that although dealing with a scary diagnosis can be isolating, no-one is in this by themselves.

She added: "I know that no two caregiving journeys are the same, but we are connected by the same unchosen thread.

"It's not an easy path for you, your loved one or your family. But I'm here to let you know that you are not alone, and, in time, you will find your footing, and a way forward."