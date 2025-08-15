Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer. Picture: Instagram/ABC

By Claire Blackmore

Emma Heming-Willis broke down in tears as she remembered the earth-shattering day her husband Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma has opened up about the heartbreaking moment her husband was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Recalling the day she and the legendary Die Hard actor, 70, were told of his terminal illness, the 47-year-old podcaster broke down in tears, confessing the memory was still raw in her mind.

The famous Hollywood star was given the devastating health news back in 2023 and has since retreated from the spotlight to spend time with his loved ones.

As he continues to battle the 'uncommon' strain of the condition, which affects behaviour and language, Bruce's doting spouse sat down with iconic broadcaster Diane Sawyer to share the impact the disease had had on their family.

Wife of Bruce Willis set to speak out

The mother-of-two, who shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Bruce, told the American journalist about the harrowing moment doctors delivered the diagnosis.

In the teaser clip for the ABC special, called Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, she revealed:: "I was so panicked, and I just remember hearing it, and just not hearing anything else.

"It was like I was free-falling."

The tell-all TV chat marks the first time Emma has recalled that fateful day in public view.

Emma described how she went into 'free-fall' after doctors delivered the news. Picture: Alamy

In one poignant segment, in which Bruce's wife-turned-carer became visibly emotional, Diane asks her to finish the sentence, 'Love is...'.

She replied through her tears: "Love is grabbing a tissue."

Emma went on to add: "Love is beautiful, it's grand, it's unconditional. I'm so lucky to feel the love."

The interview comes ahead of the author's release of her first book, centred around dealing with the disease, called The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

According to HarperCollins Publishers UK, it is set for release on 9th September 2025.

The pair share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Picture: Instagram/@EmmaHemingWillis

Bruce has faced a string of health battles in recent years as he was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

His deteriorating health forced him to retire from acting to focus on his wellbeing and enjoy quality time with all his children.

Alongside his two daughters with Emma, Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The loved-up couple have been married since 2009. Picture: Instagram/@EmmaHemingWillis

Emma previously shared her thoughts on his diagnosis on social media, paying tribute to her partner with a bittersweet message on Instagram.

In one heartfelt post in December 2024, revealing the highs and lows of their marriage amid his ongoing dementia battle, she wrote: "17 years of us ❤️

"Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach.

"I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is.

"And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him.

"I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat 💞."