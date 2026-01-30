Bruce Willis's wife Emma gives heartbreaking update on star's declining health

30 January 2026, 15:09

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis
Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Emma Heming Willis shares emotional insight as Bruce Willis faces ongoing health struggles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Die Hard star was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a condition that affects communication, prompting him to retire from his decades-long acting career.

A year later, Bruce received a diagnosis of FTD, a progressive neurological disorder that causes the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain to shrink.

The disease can impact behavior, personality, movement and communication, and The Sixth Sense actor's condition has gradually worsened since the diagnosis.

Bruce Willis marrie wife Emma in 2009
Bruce Willis marrie wife Emma in 2009. Picture: Getty

Speaking openly on the Conversations with Cam podcast, Emma shared insight into the unique difficulties of the disease, including the fact that Bruce was never fully aware of his condition — something common among people with certain neurological disorders.

“There's this neurological condition that comes with FTD, and other types of dementia as well, called anosognosia, where your brain can't identify what is happening to it,” she explained

“So where people think this might be denial – like they don't want to go to the doctor, because they're like 'I'm fine, I'm fine' – actually, this is the anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing. This is a part of the disease,” she continued.

Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, added she felt grateful he never fully realised the progression of the illness.

“I think that's the blessing and the curse of this. Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I'm really happy about that. I'm really happy that he doesn't know about it,” she said.

She went on to note that Bruce’s challenges have mostly involved communication rather than behavioral changes such as impulsivity or apathy.

Despite the disease, the 70-year-old retains his memory and continues to recognise Emma and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. “He's still very much present in his body,” she said.

Emma reflected on the ways Bruce connects with the family, even as his abilities have changed. “He has a way of connecting with me [and] our children that might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it's still very beautiful. It's still very meaningful. It's just different. You just learn how to adapt and meet them where they are at.”

In addition to sharing her personal experiences, Emma has become a vocal advocate for FTD research.

She published her book, The Unexpected Journey, in 2025, offering insight into the difficult decisions she faced following Bruce’s diagnosis — including moving him into a specialised home to receive round-the-clock care.

In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.
In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Picture: Getty

The decision was guided by Bruce’s need for a calm, quiet environment, which also meant that their young daughters could not enjoy sleepovers or playdates at home. “Bruce wouldn't want his two young daughters to be clouded by his disease,” Emma said.

She added: “I know that. They weren't having sleepovers, playdates. We weren't inviting people over. I isolated all of us, and that was just a really hard time. So the decision didn't come lightly, but it was the right one for our family.

Wife of Bruce Willis set to speak out

"And I can see the benefits from it. Our children are thriving, and so is Bruce.”

In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been revealed in their first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology

The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

TV & Movies

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour
Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Love Island