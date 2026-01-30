Bruce Willis's wife Emma gives heartbreaking update on star's declining health

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Emma Heming Willis shares emotional insight as Bruce Willis faces ongoing health struggles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Die Hard star was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a condition that affects communication, prompting him to retire from his decades-long acting career.

A year later, Bruce received a diagnosis of FTD, a progressive neurological disorder that causes the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain to shrink.

The disease can impact behavior, personality, movement and communication, and The Sixth Sense actor's condition has gradually worsened since the diagnosis.

Bruce Willis marrie wife Emma in 2009. Picture: Getty

Speaking openly on the Conversations with Cam podcast, Emma shared insight into the unique difficulties of the disease, including the fact that Bruce was never fully aware of his condition — something common among people with certain neurological disorders.

“There's this neurological condition that comes with FTD, and other types of dementia as well, called anosognosia, where your brain can't identify what is happening to it,” she explained

“So where people think this might be denial – like they don't want to go to the doctor, because they're like 'I'm fine, I'm fine' – actually, this is the anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. It's just that their brain is changing. This is a part of the disease,” she continued.

Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, added she felt grateful he never fully realised the progression of the illness.

“I think that's the blessing and the curse of this. Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I'm really happy about that. I'm really happy that he doesn't know about it,” she said.

She went on to note that Bruce’s challenges have mostly involved communication rather than behavioral changes such as impulsivity or apathy.

Despite the disease, the 70-year-old retains his memory and continues to recognise Emma and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. “He's still very much present in his body,” she said.

Emma reflected on the ways Bruce connects with the family, even as his abilities have changed. “He has a way of connecting with me [and] our children that might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it's still very beautiful. It's still very meaningful. It's just different. You just learn how to adapt and meet them where they are at.”

In addition to sharing her personal experiences, Emma has become a vocal advocate for FTD research.

She published her book, The Unexpected Journey, in 2025, offering insight into the difficult decisions she faced following Bruce’s diagnosis — including moving him into a specialised home to receive round-the-clock care.

In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Picture: Getty

The decision was guided by Bruce’s need for a calm, quiet environment, which also meant that their young daughters could not enjoy sleepovers or playdates at home. “Bruce wouldn't want his two young daughters to be clouded by his disease,” Emma said.

She added: “I know that. They weren't having sleepovers, playdates. We weren't inviting people over. I isolated all of us, and that was just a really hard time. So the decision didn't come lightly, but it was the right one for our family.

Wife of Bruce Willis set to speak out

"And I can see the benefits from it. Our children are thriving, and so is Bruce.”

In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.