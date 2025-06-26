Bruno Mars facts: Singer's age, height, songs, partner, net worth and more revealed

26 June 2025, 15:03

Few artists blend old-school charm with modern chart dominance quite like Bruno Mars.
By Giorgina Hamilton

From Elvis impersonator to Grammy-winning superstar, here’s everything you need to know about Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars blends old-school charm with modern chart dominance like few other artists.

With his velvet voice, slick dance moves, and a string of era-defining hits, he's become one of the most successful and stylish entertainers of the 21st century.

From retro-funk bangers to heart-melting ballads, Bruno has won fans across generations—and plenty of awards to go with them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bruno Mars – including his background, career highlights, biggest hits, and who he's dating now.

  1. How old is Bruno Mars?

    Peter Gene Hernandez—known professionally as Bruno Mars—was born on October 8, 1985 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to his father Peter Hernandez and mother Bernadette San Pedro Bayot.

    He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2024.

    Raised in Waikiki, he grew up in a musical family and got his nickname 'Bruno' as a toddler due to his resemblance to wrestler Bruno Sammartino.

    From age four, he performed Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson covers with his family’s band.,

    "Little Elvis" scene from Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)

  2. How tall is Bruno Mars?

    Bruno Mars is 5 ft 4 in (165 cm) tall.

  3. What is Bruno Mars' net worth?

    As of late 2024, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bruno Mars' fortune at approximately $175 million, driven by album sales, tours, songwriting, and lucrative Las Vegas residencies.

  4. Who is Bruno Mars' partner?

    Bruno Mars has been in a long‑term relationship with model and actress Jessica Caban since 2011.

    Though they never married, her Instagram deletion in early 2025 sparked rumours of a split.

    They do not have children, but share a Rottweiler named Geronimo.

  5. What awards has Bruno Mars won?

    Bruno Mars is one of the most awarded artists of his generation, with 15 Grammy Awards to his name (as of 2025), including Album of the Year for 24K Magic and Record of the Year for both 'Uptown Funk' and 'Leave the Door Open'.

    He’s also won 11 American Music Awards, 4 Brit Awards, and was named Billboard's Artist of the Year in 2013.

    Known for his genre-blending style and electrifying live shows, he’s earned critical acclaim across pop, R&B, funk, and soul categories.

  6. What are Bruno Mars' most famous songs?

    'Just the Way You Are' (2010)

    A soulful debut solo single that topped charts worldwide and became a go-to love anthem.

    Bruno Mars - Just The Way You Are (Official Music Video)

    'Locked Out of Heaven' (2012)

    This Police-inspired hit showcased Bruno’s rock influences and spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

    Bruno Mars - Locked Out Of Heaven (Official Music Video)

    'Uptown Funk' (2014) (with Mark Ronson)

    A retro-funk smash that became one of the best-selling singles of all time, winning multiple Grammys.

    Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars

    '24K Magic' (2016)

    A glittering throwback to '80s funk and R&B that launched his award-winning album of the same name.

    Bruno Mars - 24K Magic (Official Music Video)

    'Leave the Door Open' (2021)

    A smooth, slow-jam collaboration with Anderson Paak that won Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys.

    Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open [Official Video]

