Bruno Mars facts: Singer's age, height, songs, partner, net worth and more revealed

Few artists blend old-school charm with modern chart dominance quite like Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Elvis impersonator to Grammy-winning superstar, here’s everything you need to know about Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars blends old-school charm with modern chart dominance like few other artists.

With his velvet voice, slick dance moves, and a string of era-defining hits, he's become one of the most successful and stylish entertainers of the 21st century.

From retro-funk bangers to heart-melting ballads, Bruno has won fans across generations—and plenty of awards to go with them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bruno Mars – including his background, career highlights, biggest hits, and who he's dating now.