Bruno Tonioli: Britain's Got Talent judges' age, partner, children and how he become famous

Bruno Tonioli is now a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Here's everything you need to know about Bruno Tonioli including his net worth, height and where he's from.

Bruno Tonioli has had an incredible career which began as a successful dancer and choreographer before being propelled to fame on Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, a judge on hit ITV show Britain's Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon, Bruno has quite the list of achievements to brag about.

Away from our TV screens and the glittering dance floors, he is in a long term relationship with partner and model Jason Schanne and has a whole phonebook full of showbiz friends.

Here's everything you need to know about BGT judge Bruno from his age, where he's from, his relationship status and his net worth.

Bruno Tonioli gave up Strictly Come Dancing to join the BGT panel. Picture: Getty

How old is Bruno Tonioli and where is he from?

Born on 25th November, 1955, Bruno will be celebrating his 70th birthday in 2025.

He's originally from North Italy but at the age of 18 he left to head to Paris to perform. Just two years after that he went to London.

Now, Bruno splits his time between the UK and West Hollywood, with homes in both, as he juggles his work commitments.

How tall is Bruno Toniloi?

Bruno measures in at five foot nine inches which is around 1.76m tall.

Who is Bruno Tonioli's partner?

Bruno has been in a long relationship with boyfriend and model Jason Schanne. The couple first met in 2010 and just two years later they had a commitment ceremony together. It's not believed they are married.

Bruno and Jason have been together for over 15 years now but continue to keep their personal lives and romance very private.

Bruno Tonioli is a very respected choreographer in the music business. Picture: Getty

Does Bruno Tonioli have any children?

Not much is known about Bruno's life away from the glittering lights of showbiz but it's believed he doesn't have any children.

How did Bruno Tonioli become famous?

Bruno is a huge name in the dancing world and has a respectable reputation as a dancer and choreographer.

In his early career, he choreographed dance move for music videos and stage shows for some big names such as Tina Turner, Boy George, Elton John and Freddie Mercury. He's also got choreography credits on TV shows and movies.

Bruno then got offered his seat on the judging panel on Strictly which is where he became a household name. He stayed there for 18 years before taking on new TV projects like America's Dancing With The Stars.

In 2023, Bruno was invited to replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent and was invited back for 2024 and 2025.

Bruno is said to be worth nearly £7million as a result of all his hard work.

