Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed

7 February 2025, 15:58

The 90s reboot is reportedly in the early stages of production.
By Claire Blackmore

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a 21st century makeover – here are all the details on the cult TV show's revival.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are crossing their fingers the rumours are true – that the cult 90s TV show is getting a reboot.

The supernatural drama packed with steamy love interests and terrifying villains had viewers hooked for seven gripping seasons, but it was taken off TV in 2003 breaking teenage hearts all over the globe.

Now, the queen of Buffy herself has confirmed it's officially back in the making – and it's only a matter of time before Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to Sunnydale.

Here are all the details on the long-awaited revival so far, from the cast and plot to the release date.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has broken her silence on the remake.
Who is in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?

The next chapter of Buffy is allegedly in development at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed.

Buffy Summers aka Sarah Michelle Gellar has not only confirmed the remake is happening, but she also reassured fans that she is officially involved.

It's not known whether she will reprise her role as "the chosen one" but her followers are predicting the series will focus on a younger Slayer, played by a fresh new face.

All eyes are on the original cast to see if they drop any hints at a return, with many calling for David Boreanaz (Angel) and James Marsters (Spike) to join the revival.

Reports say the show will focus on a younger Slayer.
When is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer release date?

Apart from confirmation the reboot is officially happening, no details have been released on the date it will air.

This just means fans have plenty of time to watch the first seven seasons again – because who doesn't love a nostalgic catch-up?

The project has been described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse".
What is the plot for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?

Season seven ended with the idea that hundreds of potential Slayers had been awakened for the show's endgame, so could that be a clue?

Other than speculation, there's no official news on the storyline just yet, but television writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have been linked to the project.

It's rumoured that Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will direct the latest instalment in the gothic drama, too, which has been dubbed "the next chapter in the Buffyverse".

Fans are calling for Angel to make a return.
What has Sarah Michelle Gellar said about the Buffy remake?

In February 2025, Sarah Michelle Gellar addressed rumours that the supernatural series was back in the works.

Writing next to a vintage snap of herself as Buffy, she wrote on Instagram: "So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me.

"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential “Buffy” revival.

"I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice.

"I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us.

"While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea."

She continued: "I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right.

"This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love “Buffy” as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

