Who is Bukayo Saka's long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson?

England footballer Bukayo Saka is engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Tolami Benson has arrived at the USA World Cup 2026 to support her fiancé Bukayo in the England team - but who is she? Here's everything you need to know.

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Bukayo Saka is one of England's best footballers out on the field, helping the team to hopefully go all the way and win the football World Cup in 2026.

With a successful sports team around him including Harry Kane, Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, Bukayo also has his talented girlfriend by his side, Tolami Benson.

Supporting her fiancé over in the USA, Tolami has become a hugely recognisable face in the crowds not only because of who she is marrying, but because of her own hard work.

A social media influencer and PR and Marketing expert, Saka's girlfriend is also a very fashionable lady, finding herself on best dressed lists and fashion inspo pages everywhere.

So who is Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson? Here's everything you need to know including her age, where she's from, job and of course, any wedding details.

Tolami Benson got engaged to her footballer boyfriend in 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Bukayo Saka's long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson?

Age: 25

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @tolami_benson

Tolami has become a hugely recognisable face in the football stands as she never misses an opportunity to support her fiancé whether that's for England or his home team Arsenal.

Spinning heads thanks to her incredible outfits, Tolami has become known for her style but is also a career woman in her own right.

What is Tolami Benson's job?

Not just a girlfriend of a football player, Tolami has managed to carve her own career away from the pitch.

An influencer with nearly 300k followers, she also works in public relations and marketing.

How did Bukayo Saka meet girlfriend Tolami Benson?

Despite both being quite high profile, Bukayo and Tolami largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

It's believed they started dating in 2020 and in 2025 they confirmed their engagement. They shared a series of sophisticated black and white snaps on Instagram that was captioned: "17.11.25"

When are Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson getting married?

Unfortunately the couple have spared no details on their upcoming nuptials and even if they've got a wedding date in the diary.

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