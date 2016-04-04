Pigs Can Fly! Busted Announce Tour Name As They Reunite With Charlie Simpson.

We thought it might NEVER happen, but all three members of Busted are ACTUALLY heading out on the road.

After vowing that he would never return to Busted 'in a million years', Charlie Simpson is ready to head out on the road with his former bandmates, James Bourne and Matt Wilis for the first time in ten years.

The noughties pop band, famed for hits such as 'Year 3000' and 'Air Hostess', have announced their hugely anticipated arena tour will be called 'Pigs Can Fly'.

Speaking on the inspiration behind their tongue-and-cheek tour name, Charlie explained: "We're calling the tour 'Pigs Can Fly' because it just goes to show that anything can happen!

"None of us thought we'd ever tour together again, and it's been an amazing journey getting back to this point. We can't wait to get out on the road!"

The 18 date tour will see the boys perform at cities across the country including Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and London where they'll take to the stage at famed venues the 02 and Wembley arena.

Busted Pigs Can Fly 2016 Tour Dates:

Wed 11-May Wembley SSE Arena

Fri 13-May Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 14-May Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sun 15-May Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tue 17-May Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Wed 18-May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 20-May Birmingham Genting Arena

Sat 21-May Manchester Arena

Sun 22-May Liverpool Echo Arena

Tue 24-May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wed 25-May Bournemouth BIC

Fri 27-May London O2

Sat 28-May London O2

Mon 30-May Belfast SSE Arena

Tue 31-May Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 2-Jun Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 3-Jun Manchester Arena

Sat 4-Jun Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

While bandmates Matt Willis and James Bourne went on to join superband McBusted (with the rest of McFly and TOM FLETCHER), Charlie, 30, left the band back in 2005 to pursue a more serious music career with his band 'Fightstar' before attempting a solo career.

The news comes after a series of rumours last year that speculated the band's reunion, while our fave celeb daddy, Tom Fletcher hinted back in October that Charlie Simpson would be making a comeback.

Guess we'll have 'Year 3000' stuck in our heads for the rest of the day then...

