Cach Mercer facts: Age, height, TV career and famous ex-girlfriend revealed

Cach Mercer is most famous for his time on Love Island. Picture: Cach Mercer/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Cach Mercer first rose to fame on Love Island but what does he do and how old is he? Here's everything you need to know including his dancing background and dating history.

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Cach Mercer has gone from reality TV star on Love Island to one of the faces to watch on Strictly Come Dancing.

After finding fame winning the 2025 series alongside then girlfriend Toni Laites, the dancer has taken on a new challenge in the ballroom for 2026.

From his age and career to his love life, here are the facts you need to know about Cach as he continues to boost his showbiz status.

Who is Cach Mercer and how old is he?

Age: 25

From: East London

Instagram: @cacherel_

Cach is a dancer and reality TV star who shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2025.

Cach was born on February 28, 2001, and grew up in East London. His full name is Cacherel Mercer, although he is widely known by his nickname, Cach.

He developed a passion for dancing before becoming a familiar face on television, sharing videos of his routines on social media.

His dance content helped him build a substantial online following before his reality TV career took off. After winning Love Island in 2025, Cach is now back on our screens in 2026 as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

No. Cach and Toni Laites split in March 2026, around seven months after winning Love Island together. Picture: ITV

How tall is Cach Mercer?

Cach Mercer is just under 6ft 2in (around 188cm) tall.

How did Cach Mercer become famous?

Cach first appeared on television in 2022, when he took part in MTV's dating show Are You the One? UK.

However, his major breakthrough came in 2025, when he entered the twelfth series of ITV2's Love Island as a Casa Amor contestant.

He formed a connection with Toni Laites in the villa and their relationship become one of the show's biggest love triangles of the series. Pinned as the good guy, him and Toni eventually came together and went on to win. They shared the show's £50,000 prize fund.

Cach and Toni Laites split in March 2026, around seven months after winning Love Island together.

What does Cach Mercer do for a living and what is his dancing background?

Before finding fame on Love Island, Cach worked as a professional dancer, specialising in styles including hip-hop and Afrobeats. He also works as a model and DJ.

His dance videos have attracted millions of views and helped him establish a social media following.

Since appearing on Love Island, he has also taken on brand opportunities and become an ambassador for YoungMinds, a charity supporting young people's mental health.

Cach Mercer has a background in dancing, fashion and modelling. Picture: Cach Mercer/Instagram

Does Cach Mercer have a girlfriend?

Cach Mercer is reportedly currently single.

In April 2026, he was spotted dancing with TikTok influencer Tallulah Metcalfe, sparking romance rumours, but there’s been no confirmed announcement that they’re dating.

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