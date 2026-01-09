Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

9 January 2026, 16:11

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.
Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV star shared an emotional video announcing his 73-year-old mother’s colon cancer diagnosis, which has now spread to her liver.

Calum Best has revealed his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer, sharing the heartbreaking news with fans in an emotional video message.

The 44-year-old TV personality posted the clip on social media on Thursday, explaining his 73-year-old mother was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, which has since spread to her liver.

“Hi everyone, I've been thinking long and hard over the past few weeks about how to write this,” Calum began.

“I wanted to get the words right, but when it comes to health, and when it comes to my mum, the only thing that really matters is honesty. A few weeks ago, my beautiful, wonderful mum was diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best talking about his mum's cancer diagnosis
Calum Best has launched a GoFundMe account to help raise money for treatment. Picture: Instagram/Calum Best

“For as long as I can remember, she has lived her life rooted in health, fitness and wellbeing. She has always believed in taking care of the body, mind and soul. But as we all know, cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care where you're from, how you live, or how healthy you try to be. And now, it's here – and it's with my mum.”

Calum went on to explain he has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his mother’s treatment.

Launched just two days ago on January 7, 45% of the £35,000 Calum has requested has already been raised for his mother’s treatment.

“I'll be honest, I haven't cried in years but this has been an emotional rollercoaster I never expected to be on,” he said. “We've reached a point where we felt it was important to share what we're going through and, humbly, ask for help.

“My mum has been diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to her liver. To move forward, we need access to specialist care and professionals who can offer the right treatment. This is incredibly hard for me to say, but financially, I can't carry this on my own. So we've created this GoFundMe page to ask for your support.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us access the specialists, treatment and care my mum needs during this time. We'll also be sharing updates along the way, and my mum will be posting videos too, when she feels able.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, for caring, for sharing and for supporting us in any way you can. Calum.”

Angie and football legend George Best met in Los Angeles in 1975
Angie and football legend George Best met in Los Angeles in 1975. Picture: Getty

He also shared a message from Angie, who expressed her determination to fight the disease. “Consultations and research all takes dosh which I don't have BUT I truly believe that this info will be invaluable as research suggests 1 in 2 of us will get some form of cancer. Yikes. Wish me luck, Onwards and upwards Homies,” she wrote.

Following his post, Calum’s followers flooded the comments with messages of love and encouragement. One wrote, “So sorry to hear this my brother. Sending love and healing energy to you guys.”

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer (pictured together in 2016)
Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer (pictured together in 2016). Picture: Getty

Another added, “Oh my darling – I'm so sorry to hear this. Love you and love to your mom, will happily help.” A third commented simply: “Calum!!! Sending you all the love on earth.”

Angie and football legend George Best met in Los Angeles in 1975, when he was preparing to join the Los Angeles Aztecs.

The two quickly fell in love and married the following year on January 24, 1976. They welcomed their son, Calum, in 1981.

The couple separated shortly after his birth and divorced in 1986, following George’s struggles with alcohol and domestic issues. George Best died of complications related to cancer in 2005.

