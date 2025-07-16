Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

16 July 2025, 11:18

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.
Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A look at Calvin Harris’s life, music, and success

Calvin Harris is one of the most successful DJs and producers of the 21st century, known for transforming electronic dance music into mainstream pop.

Discovered on Myspace, Calvin went on to collaborate with global superstars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Sam Smith.

With multiple No.1 singles, awards, and residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza, Harris has become a powerhouse both in the studio and on stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Calvin Harris — from his chart-topping hits and superstar collaborations to his impressive property portfolio, net worth, and life away from the spotlight.

  1. How old is Calvin Harris?

    Harris began making music in his bedroom as a teenager, eventually uploading tracks to Myspace — where he was discovered and signed to EMI and Sony BMG.
    Harris began making music in his bedroom as a teenager, eventually uploading tracks to Myspace — where he was discovered and signed to EMI and Sony BMG. Picture: Getty

    Calvin Harris was born Adam Richard Wiles on January 17, 1984, in Dumfries, Scotland.

    He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2025.

    Before he became a global DJ and producer, Harris began making music in his bedroom as a teenager, eventually uploading tracks to Myspace — where he was discovered and signed to EMI and Sony BMG.

    Calvin Harris was born Adam Richard Wiles on January 17, 1984, in Dumfries, Scotland. Picture: Getty

  2. How tall is Calvin Harris?

    Calvin Harris's height is 6 ft 5 in (196 cm).

  3. Is Calvin Harris married and does he have children?

    Harris was famously linked to singers Taylor Swift and Rita Ora (pictured with Swift in 2015)
    Harris was famously linked to singers Taylor Swift and Rita Ora (pictured with Swift in 2015). Picture: Getty

    As of 2025, Calvin Harris is married to Vick Hope, a British TV and radio presenter.

    The couple began dating in 2022 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in northeast England in 2023.

    In April 2025, Vick shared that she is expecting her first child.

    Before Vick, Harris was famously linked to singers Taylor Swift and Rita Ora, both of whom attracted major media attention during his rise to fame.

    As of 2025, Calvin Harris is married to Vick Hope (pictured), a British TV and radio presenter. Picture: Getty

    Calvin Harris has opened up about working with Justin Timberlake

  4. What is Calvin Harris's net worth?

    Calvin Harris has an estimated net worth of $300 million, making him one of the highest-paid DJs of all time.

    His wealth comes from multiple income streams: chart-topping singles, sold-out festival sets, Las Vegas residencies, and lucrative brand endorsements.

    He’s also a prolific producer, having worked with top artists like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Sam Smith, earning major songwriting royalties from global hits such as 'We Found Love,' 'One Kiss,' and 'Promises.'

  5. What awards has Calvin Harris won?

    Over the years, Harris has won a Grammy Award, multiple MTV EMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and Brit Awards nominations.
    Over the years, Harris has won a Grammy Award, multiple MTV EMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and Brit Awards nominations. Picture: Getty

    Over the years, Harris has won a Grammy Award, multiple MTV EMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and Brit Awards nominations.

    In 2013, he set a record by having eight top-10 singles from one album (18 Months) on the UK Singles Chart — a feat previously only achieved by Michael Jackson.

    In 2013, he set a record by having eight top-10 singles from one album (18 Months) on the UK Singles Chart. Picture: Getty

  6. Where does Calvin Harris live?

    Calvin Harris owns a diverse property portfolio.

    In Los Angeles, he’s held several luxury homes, including a $25 million Beverly Hills compound with a recording studio and a former Sunset Strip “party house,” as well as a vacant Bel Air plot valued at around $13.8 million.

    In the UK, he’s building a grand countryside estate in the Cotswolds with a vineyard, gym, and pool, designed by royal architect Ben Pentreath.

    He also owns a 138-acre organic farm in Ibiza, where he spends much of his downtime, and recently bought his hometown pub in Dumfries, Scotland, transforming it into a community music venue.

  7. What are Calvin Harris's most famous songs?

    'We Found Love' feat. Rihanna (2011)

    A global #1 hit that cemented his place in pop history.

    Rihanna - We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris

    'Summer' (2014)

    A feel-good anthem sung by Harris himself that became a festival staple.

    Calvin Harris - Summer (Official Video)

    'This Is What You Came For' feat. Rihanna (2016)

    A sleek club hit that dominated radio and streaming.

    Calvin Harris, Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Official Video)

    'Feel So Close' (2011)

    One of his early breakout hits that showcased his ability to fuse emotional lyrics with dance beats.

    Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Official Video)

