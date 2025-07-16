Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A look at Calvin Harris’s life, music, and success

Calvin Harris is one of the most successful DJs and producers of the 21st century, known for transforming electronic dance music into mainstream pop.

Discovered on Myspace, Calvin went on to collaborate with global superstars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Sam Smith.

With multiple No.1 singles, awards, and residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza, Harris has become a powerhouse both in the studio and on stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Calvin Harris — from his chart-topping hits and superstar collaborations to his impressive property portfolio, net worth, and life away from the spotlight.