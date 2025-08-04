Calvin Harris reveals sweet baby name and birth details as he becomes a dad for the first time

4 August 2025, 16:24 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 17:02

Calvin Harris reveals first picture of baby son Micah
Calvin Harris has revealed he's become a dad for the first time. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

DJ and music producer Calvin Harris shares his sweet baby name and the birth story as he introduces his newborn boy to the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calvin Harris has revealed he has become a dad for the first time in a sweet and 'grateful' Instagram post.

Sharing the very first father and son pictures, the music producer penned a small message explaining just what parenthood means to him along with the important baby name and gender reveal.

Cuddled up on an outdoor sofa, believed to be in his Ibiza home, Calvin can be seen holding his new son in just one hand.

He proudly wrote: "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah."

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope at the BRIT Awards 2025
Calvin Harris is married to wife Vick Hope. Picture: Alamy

Calvin, whose real name is Adam Wiles, is married to fellow DJ Vick Hope who he couldn't be more proud of for welcoming their son into the world after a private pregnancy.

Sharing a series of photos on social media, it looks like the happy couple welcomed their first baby in their Ibiza home with him sharing some pictures of her outdoor water birth.

The party island holds a special place of meaning for both Calvin and wife Vick as it's where they fell in love and spend a lot of time.

The pair kept their pregnancy relatively private, leaving the public to speculate as she carried out showbiz interviews with her blossoming baby bump.

However, Calvin's post somewhat shocked some fans, as he also included in the gallery of images a graphic photograph of Vick's placenta, which was later turned into pills by drying and grinding it into a powder. The practice, known as placentophagy, is believed by some to offer postpartum benefits.

Vick Hope welcomed their son in a birthing pool on their terrace
Vick Hope welcomed their son in a birthing pool on their terrace. Picture: Calvin Harris/Instagram

Calvin and Vick officially married in the UK in Northumberland in an extravagant Glastonbury-themed wedding in September 2023.

They both met years ago before either of their careers kicked off but Calvin has revealed she first said no to going on a date with him.

In 2022, he managed to officially get a date with the presenter with them going public in May 2022.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island

Maya Jama walking into the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars 2026 confirmed with an exciting change

Love Island

Love Island 2025 winner odds revealed

Love Island 2025 winner odds reveal favourite couple

Love Island

Love Island 2025 is coming to end with Maya Jama hosting the final

What time is the Love Island 2025 final and how long is it on for?

Love Island

Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira

Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island

An original couple has left Love Island

Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

Royals

The most popular names for babies born in England and Wales in 2024 have been revealed.

Most popular 100 baby names in UK revealed

Lifestyle

Dejon's family have spoken out

Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video

Love Island

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed

Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'

Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

TV & Movies

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard

Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

Love Island

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

Love Island

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

The significant meaning behind Ozzy Osbourne's burial location

Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumours

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Two Love Island stars dumped from the villa after shock vote

Love Island

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg

Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

Love Island