Calvin Harris reveals sweet baby name and birth details as he becomes a dad for the first time

Calvin Harris has revealed he's become a dad for the first time. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

DJ and music producer Calvin Harris shares his sweet baby name and the birth story as he introduces his newborn boy to the world.

Calvin Harris has revealed he has become a dad for the first time in a sweet and 'grateful' Instagram post.

Sharing the very first father and son pictures, the music producer penned a small message explaining just what parenthood means to him along with the important baby name and gender reveal.

Cuddled up on an outdoor sofa, believed to be in his Ibiza home, Calvin can be seen holding his new son in just one hand.

He proudly wrote: "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah."

Calvin Harris is married to wife Vick Hope. Picture: Alamy

Calvin, whose real name is Adam Wiles, is married to fellow DJ Vick Hope who he couldn't be more proud of for welcoming their son into the world after a private pregnancy.

Sharing a series of photos on social media, it looks like the happy couple welcomed their first baby in their Ibiza home with him sharing some pictures of her outdoor water birth.

The party island holds a special place of meaning for both Calvin and wife Vick as it's where they fell in love and spend a lot of time.

The pair kept their pregnancy relatively private, leaving the public to speculate as she carried out showbiz interviews with her blossoming baby bump.

However, Calvin's post somewhat shocked some fans, as he also included in the gallery of images a graphic photograph of Vick's placenta, which was later turned into pills by drying and grinding it into a powder. The practice, known as placentophagy, is believed by some to offer postpartum benefits.

Vick Hope welcomed their son in a birthing pool on their terrace. Picture: Calvin Harris/Instagram

Calvin and Vick officially married in the UK in Northumberland in an extravagant Glastonbury-themed wedding in September 2023.

They both met years ago before either of their careers kicked off but Calvin has revealed she first said no to going on a date with him.

In 2022, he managed to officially get a date with the presenter with them going public in May 2022.