Cameron Diaz buys property in London

The actress has reportedly bought a house in the capital

Diaz is said to having purchased the property in the upmarket area of Belsize Park, north London.

Famous residents include Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Chris Martin, with Jamie Oliver and Gwen Stefani being just down the road in Primrose Hill.

Her friend Jude Law, with whom Diaz starred in rom-com The Holiday, lives in the area too.