Cameron Diaz happy to turn 40

The actress thought her 20s were 'torture'

Diaz is looking forward to turning 40 on August 30.

'I don't worry about age. I never have' said the star 'I couldn't wait to get into my 30s when I was in my 20s. I don't want to go back to being 20, it was torture.'

The actress has revealed that her fountain of youth is exercise.

'When I'm not working I train everyday I can' she said 'I like weights. It's important for women to have strong muscles - that's what carries you.'

Diaz latest film, 'What To Expect When You Are Expecting' is out on Friday May 25.