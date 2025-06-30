Cameron Norrie's age, girlfriend, coach, height and Instagram revealed

30 June 2025, 09:59 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 10:53

Cam Norrie is playing at Wimbledon 2024
Cam Norrie is playing at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend, how old is he, who is his coach and how tall is the Wimbledon ace?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron Norrie is one to watch this Wimbledon 2025, as the British tennis player is hoping to beat his rivals and win the coveted prize.

While Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will also be flying the flag for the UK, the stars have tough competition in the form of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff who are hoping to add another Grand Slam title to their repertoires.

As we watch him play on TV (or if you're lucky enough, in person at Wimbledon), lots of us have been wanting to get to know Cam a bit more.

How old is Cameron Norrie, what is his net worth, who is his coach, how tall is he and and who is his partner Louise Jacobi?

Cameron Norrie is playing at Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is playing at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Cameron Norrie?

Cameron was born on the 23rd of August 1995 and celebrated his 29th birthday in 2024. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Cameron began has tennis career at a young age and has continued to excel in the sport.

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend?

Tennis favourite Cameron is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. The pair have been together for a number of years and often share images of each other on social media.

Louise is originally from the USA and is a textiles designer who has worked for brands including Calvin Klein and Please Don't Touch, according to The Sun.

Who is Cameron Norrie's coach?

Cam has been coached by James Trotman and Facundo Lugones since 2017 and joined forces with Stephen Huss in 2023.

Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi
Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. Picture: Instagram/@norriee

How tall is Cameron Norrie?

The Wimbledon hopeful stands at 6ft 2in or 1.88m. His striking stature puts him at the same height as Novack Djokovic and slightly shorter than 6ft 4in Jack Draper.

What is Cameron Norrie's Instagram?

Fans can follow Cameron on Instagram @norriee where is shares images of his favourite sporting moments as well as days out with friends.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists.

One Direction’s first performance: The accidental audition that changed music forever

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split? Their relationship woes revealed

Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave

Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

Lifestyle

Noel Edmonds has discussed his health regime

Noel Edmonds' health regime revealed as he explains secret behind his ageless look

Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way

Heatwave warning for UK as 40C 'Mediterranean furnace' heads our way

News

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island

Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

Love Island

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

Love Island

Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson

Kelsey Parker's mum shares heartbreaking message after tragic loss of grandson Phoenix

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are engaged

Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship as they tennis stars take on Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Katie Boulter is a British tennis star

Katie Boulter's age, net worth, height, boyfriend and Instagram revealed

Jacob Fearnley is taking part in various tennis championships

Jacob Fearnley's age, girlfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Emma Raducan has since spoken out about what happened

Emma Raducanu's terrifying stalker ordeal explained

Carlos Alcaraz has a substantial net worth

Carlos Alcaraz's incredible net worth revealed from sponsorship deals to tennis wins