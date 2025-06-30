Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi? Her age, job, Instagram and net worth revealed

Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi, including how old she is, her job, where she's from and how long the couple have been dating.

Cameron Norrie is hoping to make his Wimbledon dream a reality this summer, and luckily for him he will have the support of his girlfriend Louise Jacobi to help.

The 29-year-old tennis hopeful will have the eyes of the Royal Box, the Wimbledon audience and viewers at home on him as we watch him battle to make it to the next round. As one of the players flying the flag for the Brits alongside Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper, many of us are wanting to get to know Cam a bit better.

Whilst playing, fans have noticed Cameron has one supporter who tends to come to many of his matches. Louse Jacobi, Cam's girlfriend, has been lending her support to her boyfriend during the 2025 season, leading viewers to want to know more about her.

Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. Picture: Instagram/@norriee

How old is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi?

It is believed that Cameron's girlfriend Louise is 27-years-old, according to SportsSkeeda and was born on May 15th 1998, with Cam's birthday being August 23rd 1995, making him 28-years-old.

How did Cameron Norrie meet Louise Jacobi?

Louise and Cam have dated for a number of years, however it isn't known how the pair met.

In 2022 Louise celebrated her third year anniversary with Cameron, posting on social media: "Happy 3 year anniversary! There’s no one I’d rather be trapped in Korea with, listen to Harry Potter book on tape with, have an imaginary dog with and wake up early with because you love breakfast THAT much."

The couple regularly post about each other on Instagram and Louise often attends Cameron's matches. She is expected to be at his Wimbledon games, so keep an eye out for her!

Where is Louise Jacobi from?

Camereon's girlfriend Louise is originally from New York, however she is believed the live in Monaco. A lover of all things sport, Louise recently attended the Monaco GP.

Louise Jacobi has dated Cameron Norrie for years. Picture: Getty

What is Louise Jacobi's job?

Louise is a textiles designer and has worked for brands including Calvin Klein. It appears that Louise currently works for Please Don't Touch, which offers interior design consultations.

What is Louise Jacobi's net worth?

It is unknown what Louise's net worth is, however her partner Cameron is estimated to be worth £4.4million, according to the Daily Express.

What is Louise Jacobi's Instagram?

Viewers can follow Louise on Instagram @weezcobi, where she often shares images of herself with Cameron as well as her various days out.