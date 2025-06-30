Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi? Her age, job, Instagram and net worth revealed

30 June 2025, 10:01 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 10:53

Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games
Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi, including how old she is, her job, where she's from and how long the couple have been dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron Norrie is hoping to make his Wimbledon dream a reality this summer, and luckily for him he will have the support of his girlfriend Louise Jacobi to help.

The 29-year-old tennis hopeful will have the eyes of the Royal Box, the Wimbledon audience and viewers at home on him as we watch him battle to make it to the next round. As one of the players flying the flag for the Brits alongside Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper, many of us are wanting to get to know Cam a bit better.

Whilst playing, fans have noticed Cameron has one supporter who tends to come to many of his matches. Louse Jacobi, Cam's girlfriend, has been lending her support to her boyfriend during the 2025 season, leading viewers to want to know more about her.

Who is Louise Jacobi, Cameron Norrie's girlfriend? Her age, job, Instagram and how they met revealed.

Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi
Cameron Norrie is in a relationship with Louise Jacobi. Picture: Instagram/@norriee

How old is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi?

It is believed that Cameron's girlfriend Louise is 27-years-old, according to SportsSkeeda and was born on May 15th 1998, with Cam's birthday being August 23rd 1995, making him 28-years-old.

How did Cameron Norrie meet Louise Jacobi?

Louise and Cam have dated for a number of years, however it isn't known how the pair met.

In 2022 Louise celebrated her third year anniversary with Cameron, posting on social media: "Happy 3 year anniversary! There’s no one I’d rather be trapped in Korea with, listen to Harry Potter book on tape with, have an imaginary dog with and wake up early with because you love breakfast THAT much."

The couple regularly post about each other on Instagram and Louise often attends Cameron's matches. She is expected to be at his Wimbledon games, so keep an eye out for her!

Where is Louise Jacobi from?

Camereon's girlfriend Louise is originally from New York, however she is believed the live in Monaco. A lover of all things sport, Louise recently attended the Monaco GP.

Louise Jacobi has dated Cameron Norrie for years
Louise Jacobi has dated Cameron Norrie for years. Picture: Getty

What is Louise Jacobi's job?

Louise is a textiles designer and has worked for brands including Calvin Klein. It appears that Louise currently works for Please Don't Touch, which offers interior design consultations.

What is Louise Jacobi's net worth?

It is unknown what Louise's net worth is, however her partner Cameron is estimated to be worth £4.4million, according to the Daily Express.

What is Louise Jacobi's Instagram?

Viewers can follow Louise on Instagram @weezcobi, where she often shares images of herself with Cameron as well as her various days out.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists.

One Direction’s first performance: The accidental audition that changed music forever

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split? Their relationship woes revealed

Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave

Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

Lifestyle

Noel Edmonds has discussed his health regime

Noel Edmonds' health regime revealed as he explains secret behind his ageless look

Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way

Heatwave warning for UK as 40C 'Mediterranean furnace' heads our way

News

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island

Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

Love Island

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

Love Island

Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson

Kelsey Parker's mum shares heartbreaking message after tragic loss of grandson Phoenix

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are engaged

Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship as they tennis stars take on Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Katie Boulter is a British tennis star

Katie Boulter's age, net worth, height, boyfriend and Instagram revealed

Jacob Fearnley is taking part in various tennis championships

Jacob Fearnley's age, girlfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Emma Raducan has since spoken out about what happened

Emma Raducanu's terrifying stalker ordeal explained

Carlos Alcaraz has a substantial net worth

Carlos Alcaraz's incredible net worth revealed from sponsorship deals to tennis wins