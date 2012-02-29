Cameron, Reese and Gwyneth join forces

The three blonde stars are working together in new film One Hit Wonders.

Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow are set to star in Glee creator, Ryan Murphy's new movie One Hit Wonders.



The trio play pop singers who had hits in the 90s but whose careers have faded since. In an effort to re-boost their careers they join forces and create a pop supergroup!



Beyonce and Saturday Night Live comedian Andy Samberg are also reportedly involved in the movie.



Gwyneth is also going to be working behind the camera on the movie, making her producing debut.