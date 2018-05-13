Can Ant McPartlin's marriage be saved?

13 May 2018, 14:28 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:31

ant mcpartlin Lisa armstrong

By Beci Wood

Ant McPartin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong is reportedly having a rethink about her relationship with the TV star.

After some time to 'reflect', insiders close to the couple say Lisa is considering giving their 11-year marriage another go.

The pair were thought to have one of the strongest relationships in showbiz but stunned fans by announcing their separation in January.

Read more: Fans congratulate Dec after solo presenting stint

Ant and Dec collect their OBE in 2017 alongside their partners, ex Lisa Armstrong and Ali Astall. Credit: Getty

The pair endured a difficult 2017 where Ant spent time in rehab for addiction. 

The 42-year-old presenter is now undergoing a second round of treatment but is now said to be doing well and in 'a better place'.

"Lisa has decided the marriage could be worth fighting for", a source told the Daily Mirror. 

"Lisa’s gone through all the emotions you face when you have a difficult break-up – heartache, anger and disappointment. She thinks getting a divorce any time soon could be a mistake."

Ant's side-kick and best friend Declan Donnelly presented the final shows of the most recent Saturday Night Takeaway series on his own after Ant was arrested in March for drink-driving after crashing his car. He was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months. 

It is not known when he will return to work but doctors are said to have the final say.


