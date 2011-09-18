'Cannonball' fired into Top 10

Damien Rice's best known hit Cannonball is back in the charts, thanks to The X-Factor.

Maths teacher, John Adams' sang the track in his audition which was screened on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later it was No 4 in the Big Top 40 chart.

It first entered the charts back in November 2003.

James Morrison's new single 'I Won't Let You Go' flew straight in at No. 7 and 'It Girl', from Jason Derulo was new at No. 6.

N-Dubz singer Dappy has gone solo and bagged himself the No 1 spot with his first solo single, 'No Regrets'.