'Cannonball' fired into Top 10
Damien Rice's best known hit Cannonball is back in the charts, thanks to The X-Factor.
Maths teacher, John Adams' sang the track in his audition which was screened on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later it was No 4 in the Big Top 40 chart.
It first entered the charts back in November 2003.
James Morrison's new single 'I Won't Let You Go' flew straight in at No. 7 and 'It Girl', from Jason Derulo was new at No. 6.
N-Dubz singer Dappy has gone solo and bagged himself the No 1 spot with his first solo single, 'No Regrets'.