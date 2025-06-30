Carlos Alcaraz's incredible net worth revealed from sponsorship deals to tennis wins
30 June 2025, 13:00
How much is Carlos Alcaraz worth? His incredible earnings as of 2025 revealed.
Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to become Wimbledon champion once again in 2025 as he attempts to add the incredible prize money of £3million to his ever-expanding bank balance.
The tennis sensation will be joining fellow stars Cameron Norrie, Emma Raducanu and Hairret Dart in Wimbeldon this year as they compete to win the championship and cement their name in history.
After winning various tennis tournaments and partnering with nemerous brands, Carlos has managed to carve out a successful sports and media career, earning a spectacular amount of money in the process.
So what is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth? Here is everything we know about his impressive wealth.
What is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth?
Through his various tennis wins as well as lucrative sponsorship deals, Carlos is estimated to be worth a cool £30million, according to the Daily Express.
The sportsman has won Wimbledon and the French Open twice, as well as the US Open in 2022 which is set to have added mega bucks to his net worth. As well as this, Carlos has partnered with brands such as Evian, Rolex and BMW which have certainly paid him a hefty sum.
Carlos is also sponsored by Nike and Babolat, and is also a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton and Danone, which have helped to boost his profile even more.
He has also taken part in a number of docuseries on Netflix including Break Point, The Netflix Slam and Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.
