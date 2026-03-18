Carly Rae Jepsen, 40, welcomes first baby with husband Cole and shares sweet newborn snap

18 March 2026, 11:12

Carly Rae Jepsen has officially become a mum for the first time.
Carly Rae Jepsen has officially become a mum for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@carlyraejepsen

By Claire Blackmore

Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen first announced she was expecting a baby with music producer Cole M.G.N back in November 2025.

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Carly Rae Jepsen has officially welcomed her first child into the world with her musician husband Cole M.G.N.

The Call Me Maybe singer 40, who married Marsden Greif-Neill, 41, last year, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram earlier this week with a sweet snap revealing her newborn to fans.

Cradling the two-week-old baby in one arm, she beamed with happiness as the teeny tot snuggled up to the new mum in a quiet moment between the pair.

Dressed in a green and white stripe onesie complete with matching hat, the little one clutched Carly for the duo's debut mirror selfie on social media.

The new mum, 40, shared a snap of her little newborn on Instagram.
The new mum, 40, shared a snap of her little newborn on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@carlyraejepsen

"Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life," she gushed over the picture, with the song Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli playing in the background.

"Welcome to the world little one," she added.

The Loveliest Time artist first announced she and Cole were expecting a baby together back in November 2025, shortly after they had tied the knot.

The musician couple tied the knot last year.
The musician couple tied the knot last year. Picture: Instagram/@colemgn

Uploading photos of her blossoming bump at the time, the then-expectant mum released a string of black-and-white photos featuring her husband to break the news.

"Oh hi baby ♥️," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, dad-to-be Cole couldn't help but share his excitement at the couple's new chapter, posting three heart-eyed emojis.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and actress celebrated her 40th birthday that same month, and marked the special occasion with another sweet album of pics.

Addressing her pregnancy in the post, she wrote: "Forty and fabulous exclamation mark❗️Milestone bday. If I’m doing my job right, things will just get weirder from here on out.

"I plan to wear all the wild outfits, keep exploring in music and art and embrace this new chapter head on (or sometimes w a fuzzy hat).

"Here’s to more adventures, more incredible friendships, traveling w a baby (help!) and just more love all around. Can’t wait for it all ♥️."

Since then, both Carly and Cole have been planning on how to tackle sleepless nights with a newborn by using their music skills.

On 31st January, she shared a selection of beach and bump snaps on Instagram explaining that her husband had been learning lullabies on the guitar to soothe their baby.

"We landed on this song as our fav lullaby so far.

"Cole is even learning to play it on guitar... we might change the last line from “and to feel in the night” to “won’t you sleep through the night” later on but honestly ready for the 3am parties as well.

"Included picture of us when this baby thing was just an idea."

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