Carrie Bradshaw's home sells for almost $10m

The brownstone house made famous by Sex and The City has a new owner

The property, which is situated at 64 Perry Street in New York's well-heeled West Village, has been sold to an anonymous buyer.

The townhouse has been sold for $9.85m which may seem a lot as in Sex in The City Carrie's apartment only had a small kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and tiny bathroom.

However in reality the 4,100 square foot property boasts ten bedrooms and six fireplaces.

The house, which was built in the 19th century, has featured on the small and big screen several times, also making an appearance in Woody Allen's film Alice.



