Carrie cast in Sex and the City Prequel

AnnaSophia Robb will be playing Sarah Jessica Parker's character.

The 18-year-old actress, who starred as Violet Beauregarde in's Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is the first name to be announced for the possible TV series.



Robb will portray Carrie in the 1980s as she explores her small town Connecticut high school and progresses to Manhattan, New York.



She has faced off stiff competition for the role, including the likes of Miley Cyrus and Blake Lively.

The prequel will be an adaptation of The Carrie Diaries, a book series by Candace Bushnell detailing Carrie's experiences in High School.