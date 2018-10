Cars 2 premiere

Stars including Heart's Emma Bunton and Sir Michael Caine braved the downpours in central London - for the premiere of the latest Pixar movie, Cars 2.

It follows the new adventures of super-race car Lightning McQueen as he heads abroad for the World Grand Prix.

Sir Michael Caine and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs who also attended the premiere lend their voices to the film. Made In Chelsea stars Francesca Hull and Gabriella Ellis were also snapped on the red carpet.