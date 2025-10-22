Cat Burns facts: Singer's age, girlfriend, career and autism diagnosis explained

The pop star is currently starring in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

By Claire Blackmore

Who is Cat Burns? How did the singer get famous and does she have a partner? Here's everything we know about the Celebrity Traitors star.

Cat Burns may not have been the most recognisable face amid The Celebrity Traitors cast but she's fast becoming one of the show's most memorable.

The singer-songwriter from Streatham was hand-picked by Claudia Winkleman to take on the role of a Traitor alongside Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, catapulting her into the spotlight.

Viewers were impressed with her cool and calm attitude as she pulled the wool over the Faithfuls' eyes, leaving fans wondering more about her life away from the cameras.

So who is Cat Burns? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star, from her partner and music career to her ADHD diagnosis.

What is Cat Burns' real name?

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns shortened her name for fame – it's actually Catrina Burns-Temison.

How old is Cat Burns?

The soul star was born on 6th June 2000 in Streatham, South London, making her 25 years old when she appeared on The Celebrity Traitors.

Her Jamaican mother and Nigerian father divorced when she was a child, leaving Cat to grow up with her mum and sister.

The singer-songwriter shot to fame on TikTok. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

How did Cat Burns get famous?

The London-born singer shot to stardom in 2022 when her hit song 'Go' went viral on TikTok, two years after its original release.

The track, which exploded in popularity on social media, shot to number two in the UK charts and Cat has since carved out an impressive career.

Despite finding fame just three years ago, she has been making music since she was a teenager.

Aged 16, she recorded her debut EP Adolescent while studying at the BRIT School.

Fast forward a few years and she's become a triple-platinum-selling artist and has been nominated for three BRIT Awards and a Mercury Prize for her album 'early twenties'.

Cat has also supported Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander during a string of shows, and made an appearance on Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour.

Her music has been described as "soulful pop" blending R&B, folk, indie and gospel.

Cat is dating make-up artist and influencer Sarah New. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend?

Musician Cat currently appears to be dating make-up artist and influencer Sarah New.

The TikTok star's lyrics to her latest song 'Lavender' are rumoured to be about her glamorous partner.

"It's strange and crazy to see, how much I've changed, since taking this remedy, in ways that I can't believe, this flower laying next to me," she sings on the track.

The pair haven't spoken publicly about their relationship but Sarah shared some loved-up snaps of the couple on holiday this summer.

Cat has addressed her sexuality in the past through, opening up about the difficulties of being a black LGBTQ+ woman.

She said: "If you're a Black woman, I want you to feel heard and seen. We are vulnerable people who are capable of having lots of emotions. And, being a Black queer woman adds a layer to that."

Cat was diagnosed with ADHD in 2021. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

Cat Burns' ADHD and autism diagnosis

Cat has been diagnosed with both ADHD and ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

She often speaks about her experiences and uses her fame to raise awareness around the topic.

"I knew I had ADHD but I still felt there was a difference in my brain that I wanted to understand and explore," she told the BBC after learning she was neurodivergent.

"Once I got my autism diagnosis that helped me understand myself and just how much I've had to do in order to get to where I am.

"I always felt inherently different from everybody else and I just didn’t have a name for it or know what it could have been. As I got older, I really identified with the symptoms."

What is Cat Burns' Instagram?

You can follow Cat @catburns, where she shares her latest music releases and tour dates.