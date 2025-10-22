Cat Burns facts: Singer's age, girlfriend, career and autism diagnosis explained

22 October 2025, 17:18

The pop star is currently starring in The Celebrity Traitors.
The pop star is currently starring in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

By Claire Blackmore

Who is Cat Burns? How did the singer get famous and does she have a partner? Here's everything we know about the Celebrity Traitors star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cat Burns may not have been the most recognisable face amid The Celebrity Traitors cast but she's fast becoming one of the show's most memorable.

The singer-songwriter from Streatham was hand-picked by Claudia Winkleman to take on the role of a Traitor alongside Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, catapulting her into the spotlight.

Viewers were impressed with her cool and calm attitude as she pulled the wool over the Faithfuls' eyes, leaving fans wondering more about her life away from the cameras.

So who is Cat Burns? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star, from her partner and music career to her ADHD diagnosis.

What is Cat Burns' real name?

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns shortened her name for fame – it's actually Catrina Burns-Temison.

How old is Cat Burns?

The soul star was born on 6th June 2000 in Streatham, South London, making her 25 years old when she appeared on The Celebrity Traitors.

Her Jamaican mother and Nigerian father divorced when she was a child, leaving Cat to grow up with her mum and sister.

The singer-songwriter shot to fame on TikTok.
The singer-songwriter shot to fame on TikTok. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

How did Cat Burns get famous?

The London-born singer shot to stardom in 2022 when her hit song 'Go' went viral on TikTok, two years after its original release.

The track, which exploded in popularity on social media, shot to number two in the UK charts and Cat has since carved out an impressive career.

Despite finding fame just three years ago, she has been making music since she was a teenager.

Aged 16, she recorded her debut EP Adolescent while studying at the BRIT School.

Fast forward a few years and she's become a triple-platinum-selling artist and has been nominated for three BRIT Awards and a Mercury Prize for her album 'early twenties'.

Cat has also supported Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander during a string of shows, and made an appearance on Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour.

Her music has been described as "soulful pop" blending R&B, folk, indie and gospel.

Cat is dating make-up artist and influencer Sarah New.
Cat is dating make-up artist and influencer Sarah New. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend?

Musician Cat currently appears to be dating make-up artist and influencer Sarah New.

The TikTok star's lyrics to her latest song 'Lavender' are rumoured to be about her glamorous partner.

"It's strange and crazy to see, how much I've changed, since taking this remedy, in ways that I can't believe, this flower laying next to me," she sings on the track.

The pair haven't spoken publicly about their relationship but Sarah shared some loved-up snaps of the couple on holiday this summer.

Cat has addressed her sexuality in the past through, opening up about the difficulties of being a black LGBTQ+ woman.

She said: "If you're a Black woman, I want you to feel heard and seen. We are vulnerable people who are capable of having lots of emotions. And, being a Black queer woman adds a layer to that."

Cat was diagnosed with ADHD in 2021.
Cat was diagnosed with ADHD in 2021. Picture: Instagram/@catburns

Cat Burns' ADHD and autism diagnosis

Cat has been diagnosed with both ADHD and ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

She often speaks about her experiences and uses her fame to raise awareness around the topic.

"I knew I had ADHD but I still felt there was a difference in my brain that I wanted to understand and explore," she told the BBC after learning she was neurodivergent.

"Once I got my autism diagnosis that helped me understand myself and just how much I've had to do in order to get to where I am.

"I always felt inherently different from everybody else and I just didn’t have a name for it or know what it could have been. As I got older, I really identified with the symptoms."

What is Cat Burns' Instagram?

You can follow Cat @catburns, where she shares her latest music releases and tour dates.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Married at First Sight

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

TV & Movies

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

Married at First Sight

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Married at First Sight

Footballers' Wives may be making a comeback

Footballers Wives reboot revealed as show tipped to return

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Married at First Sight

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Molly-Mae Behind It All season two has begun

Molly-Mae: Behind It All next episodes release date revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures.

Pizza Hut closing 68 UK restaurants - full list of locations shutting down

Lifestyle

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

TV & Movies

Anne-Marie has two children with partner Slowthai.

The sweet meanings behind Anne-Marie's baby names Seven and Forever Sugar

Celebrities

The musician admitted to having serious cold feet.

Professor Green 'very nearly' called off wedding to ex-wife Millie Mackintosh

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Melanie C have reunited

Emma Bunton and Melanie C leak secret Spice Girls Whatsapp messages

Emma Bunton and Leigh Francis have a new podcast with their partners Jade and Jill

Emma Bunton and Leigh Francis team up for new podcast 'Unlikely Friends'

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

The Traitors

Celia Imrie caused waves during The Celebrity Traitors.

Celia Imrie's age, husband, movies and TV shows revealed

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian

Nick Mohammed facts: Actor's age, children, wife, career and Instagram revealed

Stephen Fry is married to Elliott Spencer

Inside Stephen Fry's sweet relationship with husband Elliott Spencer

Ruth Codd is an actress

Ruth Codd's age, partner, disability, career and Instagram revealed

Jonathan Ross is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Jonathan Ross facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

TV & Movies

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

Married at First Sight