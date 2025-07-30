Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split? Real reason for break-up revealed

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty shocked fans with their intention to divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have said about their break-up so far.

Cat Deeley, 48, and Patrick Kielty, 54, shocked fans this week when they announced their split and intention to divorce.

The This Morning presenter and Fame Academy star were married in September 2012 and share sons Milo, nine, and James, seven, together, with Cat often speaking about her family on the daytime show.

However their marriage has now come to an end, with the pair releasing a statement as to why they have chosen to separate. Prior to this announcement, many eagle-eyed fans noticed signs pointing towards their split, well before it was confirmed.

So why have Cat and Patrick split? Here is everything we know about their separation.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their split. Picture: Alamy

Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split?

On Tuesday July 29 Cat and Patrick announced their break-up, with the pair releasing a statement which read: "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment."

However rumours regarding their split began earlier this year when Cat failed to attend the funeral of Patrick's mother Mary in March 2025.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have been married since 2012. Picture: Alamy

At the time and ITV spokesperson gave a reason for her absence, telling the Daily Mail: "Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day."

The couple also haven't been posting images of each other on social media, with Cat's last Instagram picture of her estranged husband being in 2023 and Patrick's last post of her in early 2024.

The presenters haven't been publicly pictured together since 2023, further fuelling rumours their marriage has been over for a substantial amount of time.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty share two children together. Picture: Alamy

Cat has also previously said she wasn't keen on renewing her vows to Patrick, telling Closer she "barely even did my own wedding."

The star added: "I don’t care, as long as everybody was there and had a good time – it doesn’t bother me.

"Plus, I’m quite lucky I get to dress up and have really special occasions all the time, so to me that wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen."

She continued: "Patrick went and tried the food and did all that, I never even saw the place where I got married before I got married, that’s how uninvolved I was."