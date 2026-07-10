Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her "heart is broken" in emotional tribute for relative Bonnie Tyler

10 July 2026, 11:44

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid an emotional tribute to Bonnie Tyler following the singer's death at the age of 75
Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid an emotional tribute to Bonnie Tyler following the singer's death at the age of 75. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Bonnie Tyler receives emotional tributes from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cliff Richard and Bryan Adams following her sad death.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid an emotional tribute to Bonnie Tyler following the singer's death at the age of 75, revealing the music legend was not only a family member but also played a special role on one of the happiest days of her life.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a heartfelt message after the Welsh singer, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital in Portugal following an illness.

Bonnie's family announced the news in a statement shared on her official website on Thursday, which read: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

Catherine, 56, explained how Bonnie became part of her family after marrying her cousin, Robert Sullivan, and fondly remembered the singer performing at her wedding to Michael Douglas.

Sharing a photograph of the pair together before the ceremony, Catherine began her tribute: "My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away.

"Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life. We are photographed here together the night before my wedding.

Catherine, 56, explained that Bonnie became part of her family after marrying her cousin, Robert Sullivan, and fondly remembered the singer performing at her wedding to Michael Douglas.
Catherine, 56, explained that Bonnie became part of her family after marrying her cousin, Robert Sullivan, and fondly remembered the singer performing at her wedding to Michael Douglas. Picture: Instagram

"So sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.

"Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady. We shall forever 'Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides' of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless."

Catherine was among a host of stars remembering the 'Total Eclipse of the Heart singer', with Cliff Richard also honouring his longtime friend.

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Bonnie Tyler sang at her wedding to Michael Douglas (Bonnie pictured at the couple's rehersal dinner in November 2000)
Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Bonnie Tyler sang at her wedding to Michael Douglas . Picture: Getty

Sharing a photograph of the pair together on Facebook, Cliff wrote: "Another wonderful friend gone too soon. Bonnie's infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world, and to be a good friend to all, including me.

"It is shocking news to wake up to you this morning and I send my love to her family at this very sad time. RIP Bonnie…. Cliff."

Bonnie Tyler on how Total Eclipse of the Heart became her biggest hit

Rod Stewart also reflected on their friendship, writing: "We shared similar styles of vocalising. She was a good pal, a true soul stirrer. I sing It's A Heartache every night on tour. I'll miss you darling, Bonnie."

Bryan Adams remembered Bonnie's distinctive voice and thanked her for recording one of his songs.

He wrote on X: "Dear Bonnie Tyler passed today, she had such a great voice and I'll always be grateful of her beautiful version of 'Straight From The Heart'. Thanks Bonnie. RIP."

Cliff Richard joined in on the stars in paying tribute to Bonnie Tyler.
Cliff Richard joined in on the stars in paying tribute to Bonnie Tyler. Picture: Facebook/Cliff Richard

Kevin Bacon also shared a tribute after Bonnie's 'Holding Out for a Hero' became synonymous with his 1984 film Footloose.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor described Bonnie as "one of the great voices of rock", adding: "I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song. RIP."

Suzi Quatro also remembered her friend, writing: "She took a song by the balls. Rest in peace, my friend, rest in peace.

Nicole Appleton also shared a throwback photograph on Instagram Stories alongside the simple message: "Bonnie RIP" followed by a heart emoji.

On ITV's This Morning, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley also remembered the singer.

Ben described the announcement as "really, really sad news", while Cat recalled seeing Bonnie backstage at Lorraine earlier this year, saying: "She was a lovely lady."

The BBC's Eurovision team also honoured Bonnie, who represented the UK at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest.In a statement, they said: "Bonnie was a music legend and we were truly honoured that such an iconic performer represented the UK.

"Behind the scenes she was humble, huge fun and very kind. She brought energy to the contest and was a joy to spend time with. We all have such fond memories. Our thoughts and best wishes go to Bonnie's family."

Bonnie is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan, with whom she divided her time between Portugal and south Wales.

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