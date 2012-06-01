The Best of British music on Heart

Tune into Heart all weekend long as we will be celebrating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee by playing the cream of the crop of British talent.

Join us for a fantastic weekend of non-stop British hits from such icons as Take That, The Beatles, Duran Duran and JLS.



Starting at 6am on Saturday and all the way through to 7pm on Tuesday night we'll be playing the very Best of British songs suggested by you here at heart.co.uk.



Get a taste of what's in store:

Take That - 'Pray'

Duran Duran - 'Rio'

David Bowie - 'Starman'