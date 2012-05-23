A Celebration of Disco

Tune into Heart this weekend when we will be remembering Donna Summer and Robin Gibb by playing the biggest and best Disco classics all weekend long!

Following the untimely passing of these two Disco icons, Heart will celebrate their lives by playing all the tracks that saw them and their contemporaries turn the world into a disco heaven!



Join us for a fantastic weekend of non-stop Disco, from such icons as The Jacksons, Chic, Barry White, and of course, Robin Gibb and Donna Summer.

Get a taste of what's in store:

Bee Gees - Night Fever

Donna Summer - I Feel Love