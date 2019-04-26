Bradley Cooper just teased A Star Is Born concert with Lady Gaga

26 April 2019, 16:19

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the adaptation of A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the adaptation of A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bradley Cooper just made a lot of fans’ dreams come true.

After scooping a Grammy Award and an Oscar, it is no surprise fans want more from 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as Jackson Maine and Ally Campana, the film tells the story of their passionate romance and unstable careers in the music industry.

The film became an instant hit, as did the soundtrack, which features Academy Award winning song Shallow.

Now, director and star Bradley Cooper has teased a possible one-off concert.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's friendship revealed

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor was asked if he would go on tour with Lady Gaga, where they would perform their iconic hits such as Shallow, Remember Us This Way and Music To My Eyes.

After replying “no”, the actor went on to explain: “But do you know what I thought might be a cool thing to do? Like do a live reading of the movie and then sing all the songs as you’re reading the script, in like the Hollywood Bowl or something.

“That would be cool, right?”

Cool? Yes, Bradley, that would be very cool.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lucy is a British-American actress

Who is Lucy Boynton? Bohemian Rhapsody star who played Mary Austin and Rami Malek's girlfriend
Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad

Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time
Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video

Taylor Swift's cats made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video - did you spot them?
Dan Osborne was pictured with a friend in LA

Dan Osborne's friend breaks silence on 'affair' rumours after they were pictured together in LA
Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories

Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Trending on Heart

The London Marathon is just around the corner

London Marathon 2019: Date, route, and ballot deadlines for next year revealed

Lifestyle

Joe Dempsie told Heart that the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group is called 'Mates'

Joe Dempsie spills all on the Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and reveals its unusual name

TV & Movies

Artists Perform For Spanish TVE Show

What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death? The Cranberries lead singer tragically died aged 46

Music

Snowflake has taken on a whole different meaning...

'Stan' added to the dictionary and 'peak' and 'snowflake' given new meanings

Lifestyle

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 13, 2019

What’s Lewis Capaldi’s net worth and how is the Someone You Loved singer related to Peter Capaldi?

Music