Bradley Cooper just teased A Star Is Born concert with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the adaptation of A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Bradley Cooper just made a lot of fans’ dreams come true.

After scooping a Grammy Award and an Oscar, it is no surprise fans want more from 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as Jackson Maine and Ally Campana, the film tells the story of their passionate romance and unstable careers in the music industry.

The film became an instant hit, as did the soundtrack, which features Academy Award winning song Shallow.

Now, director and star Bradley Cooper has teased a possible one-off concert.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor was asked if he would go on tour with Lady Gaga, where they would perform their iconic hits such as Shallow, Remember Us This Way and Music To My Eyes.

After replying “no”, the actor went on to explain: “But do you know what I thought might be a cool thing to do? Like do a live reading of the movie and then sing all the songs as you’re reading the script, in like the Hollywood Bowl or something.

“That would be cool, right?”

Cool? Yes, Bradley, that would be very cool.