BREAKING: Adam Collard BREAKS SILENCE on Ferne McCann NTAs spat

Adam and Ferne came to blows at the NTAs on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Ferne McCann was reportedly questioned by police after an altercation with Love Island's Adam Collard at the National Television Awards afterparty on Tuesday.

Adam Collard has broken his silence on his feud with Ferne McCann, during which she reportedly threw a drink at him at the National Television Awards on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Adam wrote: "I've had no other option but to post this.

"There's been various speculative stories at this time about an incident that happened at the NTA's on Tuesday.

Adam Collard responded to speculation on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"Would like to clarify my position. There was an incident involving myself, Zara and another.

"The O2 contacted police.

"I've been advised not to comment by the authorities who I have full confidence in to investigate and prosecute if necessary.

"The whole situation was caught on CCTV and will be there for all to see and make their own judgment.

"I'm fine and I'm supporting Zara through this unnecessary situation."

Ferne McCann was reportedly been quizzed by police after feuding with Adam Collard at the National Television Awards afterparty on Tuesday.

It's been claimed that the Love Island 2018 star, 23, called Ferne a 'nasty little sl*g' after he overheard the former-TOWIE star being rude about his girlfriend Zara McDermott, 21.

The altercation reportedly ended with Ferne throwing a drink over Adam, and later a plastic cup in his face.

An eyewitness told the MailOnline that Ferne wasn't being 'investigated' by police, but continued: "However, she did throw a drink because Adam didn't just call her a 'sl*g', he went on a full tirade.

"Ferne was desperately upset by it.

"All the reality stars were watching. There were three people from Love Island, two ex-TOWIE personalities and two Made In Chelsea stars on the scene."

The feud is said to have started when Zara publicly lashed out at Ferne for sliding into Charlie Brake's DMs when he was going out with her friend Ellie Brown.

