Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed

Your need-to-know on Adam Thomas. Picture: Instagram/Adam Thomas

Everything you need to know about Mancs In Mumbai star Adam Thomas: including age, family and past TV roles.

Adam Thomas is appearing alongside his brothers Scott and Ryan in new ITV show Mancs In Mumbai.

The six-part series sees the brothers explore their Indian heritage in Mumbai, joined by their father Dougie, a music promoter and lead singer of 70s band Dougie James.

Adam is best known for his acting work on TV shows like Emmerdale and Waterloo Road. Here's everything you need to know about his life.

Who is Adam Thomas? What's his age and background?

Adam, 31, is an actor and TV star from Manchester. He is perhaps best known for his role as Adam Barton on Emmerdale.

His older brother Ryan is known for playing Jason Grimshaw, and his twin brother Scott appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2016.

Who is Adam Thomas' wife? And how many children does he have?

Adam has been married to wife Caroline Daly since 2017. The couple have two children - a son called Teddy and a daughter called Elsie-Rose.

She is a trained dancer, and runs her own dance school called ABCD Dance in Altrincham.

When did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Rumours started circulating that Adam would be leaving Emmerdale ain 2017, and at the time he tweeted: "Don’t believe everything you read people."

However, a few months later, ITV confirmed the news in a statement saying: "Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go! He's a top bloke and a really talented actor.

Adam Thomas starred as Adam Barton on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"But he's given us a lot of notice, so we've been able to prepare a huge exit story for him.

"I'm really excited to see it play out on screen - however sad it will be to wave goodbye to such a brilliant character and cast member."

Adam himself later added: "I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I've loved every minute of it.

"It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."

What else has Adam Thomas been in? Was he in Waterloo Road?

Adam first appeared on Waterloo Road in 2006. Picture: BBC

Adam is also known for playing Donte Charles in Waterloo Road, who was a main character when the series started on the BBC in 2006.