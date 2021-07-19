Adele shows off glam new look at basketball game with rumoured new boyfriend

Adele looked gorgeous over the weekend as she flaunted her new look. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Adele looked phenomenal over the weekend as she attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals with Rich Paul, her rumoured new love interest.

Adele's new look was on full display on Saturday as she stepped out with sports agent Rich Paul to watch the NBA Finals – and she looked incredible.

The singer and songwriter from Tottenham looked glam with her long blonde hair, flawless skin and an outfit to die for.

Adele, who officially divorced her ex husband Simon Konecki back in March this year, wore black trousers, an off-the-shoulder black top and stiletto heels topped off with a statement jacket.

Adele showed off her new long locks as she sat in the crowd of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Picture: Getty

The Rolling In The Deep singer has transformed over the past serval years, going on a weight loss journey that saw her lose a total of seven stone.

The mum-of-one is believed to have cut out processed food and drinks from her diet and worked with a personal trainer to drop the pounds.

Adele wore black trousers teamed with a black top, black stilettos and a statement jacket. Picture: Getty

Adele was with sports agent Rich Paul, who she is rumoured to be datingh. Picture: Getty

She spoke for the first time publicly about her weight loss last year when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

In her opening monologue, Adele joked: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me.

"But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."

Adele has lost a total of seven stone over the past several years. Picture: Getty

As far as her 'relationship' with sports agent Rich Paul, very little is known about their romance and if it is in fact an actual romance.

Speculation that Adele and Rich are an item began following their outing together this weekend to the basketball game, where the pair looked reasonably friendly as they watched from the crowd.

While this all seemed innocent enough, it was following the game that the rumours of a romance really started to gather momentum when sports commentators Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Rich's girlfriend.

According to Page Six, the pair reportedly made this comment on their podcast while reacting to pictures of the pair together at the game.