Adele displays seven stone weight loss in first Saturday Night Live pictures

Adele will be a guest host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The first photos of Adele's hosting SNL hosting stint have been revealed.

The singer, 32, who will be hosting the American talk show this weekend, appeared in a promo video alongside musical guest H.E.R. and comedian Kate McKinnon.

She begins the video by saying: "Hi! I'm Adele, and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R."

All three wore black face masks for the clip, which was posted to the Saturday Night Live official Instagram account.

Adele also shared a photo of her reading a script captioned: "3 days to go".

She previously announced her hosting gig on Instagram, writing: "Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!

"My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

She added: "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

"But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

