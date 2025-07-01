Alex de Minaur's age, net worth, height, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

1 July 2025

Alex de Minaur is a professional tennis player
Alex de Minaur is a professional tennis player. Picture: Getty
How old is Alex de Minaur, what is his net worth, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend Katie Boulter and what is his Instagram?

Alex de Minaur is hoping his Wimbledon dream will become a reality this year as he returns to the court a year after pulling out of his match with Novak Djokovic.

Joining his partner Katie Boulter in the tournament, Alex will be facing tough competition from our players such as Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Carlos Alcaraz as they all try their best to win the incredible prize money of £3million and the honour of being called Wimbledon Champion.

As we watch Alex battle it out on court, fans are keen to learn more about the Australian player's life away from the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Alex including his age, where he's from, his girlfriend, height and Instagram.

Alex de Minaur represents Australia on the courts of Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur represents Australia on the courts of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How old is Alex de Minaur?

Alex's birthday is February 17th 1999, meaning he celebrated turning 26 in 2025. He has been playing the sport since the age of three and has been trained by the likes of former tennis players Cindy and Kerry Dock as well as boasting Lleyton Hewitt as his mentor.

Where is Alex de Minaur from and where was he born?

Alex de Minaur was born in Sydney, Australia, however he has strong ties to Spain with his father, Anibal, being Uruguayan and his mother, Esther, being Spanish.

He may represent Australia on the courts, but Alex has dual citizenship across Australia and Spain and has lived in both countries for extended periods of time. Despite relocating to Alicante in Spain in 2015, Alex has openly talked about the bond he feels with Australia which is why he continues to represent them.

Alex de Minaur has dual citizenship across Australia and Spain
Alex de Minaur has dual citizenship across Australia and Spain. Picture: Instagram: @alexdeminaur

What is Alex de Minaur's net worth?

Alex’s net worth has been estimated to sit around $3million, according to the Mirror. This will be made up of tennis wins he has achieved as well as sponsorship deals he has accumulated.

Alex has partnered with brands like Swisse Wellness, Tag Heuer, Wilson, Pepperstone and Asics through brand endorsements.

How tall is Alex De Minaur?

Alex De Minaur is exactly 6ft or 1.82m tall, the same height as his fiancée Katie.

Alex de Minaur stands at six feet tall
Alex de Minaur stands at six feet tall. Picture: Getty

Who is Alex de Minaur's girlfriend?

Alex is in a relationship with fellow tennis professional Katie Boulter, who is also taking part in Wimbledon 2025.

The pair have officially been together since 2021 and by March of the same year, Alex made things Instagram official by posting on International Women’s Day, writing, "Happy International women's day!! Specially to this one, I don't mind you!! @katiecboulter."

Speaking to the tabloids, Alex revealed that Katie was his biggest supporter on tour. "Oh, yeah, she's amazing,” he said referencing Katie, "Yeah, I guess it's the beauty of us being both in the same sport.”

The pair announced their engagement in December 2024 with Katie sharing an image of a diamond ring on her finger.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together for years
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together for years. Picture: Getty

What is Alex de Minaur's Instagram?

Fans can follow Alex on Instagram @alexdeminaur where he often shares images of his tennis games as well as days out with family and friends.

